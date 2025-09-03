ETV Bharat / entertainment

Lokah Dialogue Row: Dulquer Salmaan Issues Apology; Promises Removal Of Offensive Line After Backlash In Karnataka

Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra sparked backlash in Karnataka over a dialogue. The makers apologised, promising to edit it out.

Dulquer Salmaan apologises to Kannadigas over Lokah dialogue, promises removal
Dulquer Salmaan apologises to Kannadigas over Lokah dialogue, promises removal
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 3, 2025 at 11:36 AM IST

Hyderabad: Dominic Arun's superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has been receiving praise since its release. The Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer opened to good reviews in Malayalam and Telugu on August 28 and is set for a Hindi release on September 4. However, one controversial dialogue has sparked criticism in Karnataka.

The dialogue that triggered backlash

In the film, actor Sandy plays Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, a corrupt and openly misogynistic antagonist. In one scene, when his mother suggests he marry a girl from Bengaluru, he refuses in harsh words. He uses a derogatory term, suggesting women from the city are "characterless."

This line offended many Kannadigas, who took to social media to call out Dulquer Salmaan, the producer, and the team of Lokah. Several posts also criticised how the movie depicted Bengaluru youth through drug and party culture in certain scenes.

Wayfarer Films issues apology

On Tuesday, Dulquer Salmaan's production house Wayfarer Films released an official statement. The team expressed regret for the unintended hurt caused to people in Karnataka.

The statement read: "It has come to our attention that a dialogue delivered by one of the characters in our film Lokah: Chapter One has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka. At Wayfarer Films, we place people above everything else. We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that no offence was intended. The dialogue in question will be removed/edited at the earliest. We sincerely apologise for the hurt caused and humbly request you to accept our apology."

The film's success so far

Despite the controversy, Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has been performing strongly at the box office. The makers recently announced that 300 additional shows were added across Kerala after high demand. Lead actor Kalyani Priyadarshan also shared her happiness on Instagram, calling it the "happiest Monday ever" during Onam week.

The film, written and directed by Dominic Arun, features Kalyani as the superhero Chandra. It also stars Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, and Sandy in key roles. With music by Jakes Bejoy and action choreography by Yannick Ben, the movie has been praised for its scale and production quality.

As the film heads for its Hindi release, the team has assured that the controversial dialogue will be removed. The apology has been received positively by many, with hopes that the movie continues its successful run without further controversy.

