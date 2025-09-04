'It's Not The Numbers That Matter': Dominic Arun On Success Of Mollywood's First Female Superhero Film Lokah

Hyderabad: The Malayalam film industry has witnessed a milestone with the release of its first ever female superhero movie, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The Dominic Arun-directed film not only left the audiences stunned but also stormed the worldwide box office by crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. With this, it has become the third Malayalam film in 2025 to reach the milestone, following Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. More importantly, it has set a new record as the first female-oriented Malayalam movie to reach the Rs 100 crore club.

Released on August 28, just in time for the Onam season, the fantasy-superhero drama emerged as the clear winner despite stiff competition from several big-ticket festival releases, including Mohanlal's comedy entertainer Hridayapoorvam. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, the movie features Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role alongside Naslen K Gafoor and Sandy. It also stars cameo appearances from Dulquer himself and Tovino Thomas.

Director Dominic Arun, speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, reflected on the film's phenomenal success. He said that for him, the strength of a film lies in its story and execution rather than its star power or commercial positioning. "I don't believe in categorising films as male-centric or female-centric. If a film works, it's because of its script and how the story connects with audiences. Fantasy films are always risky, especially in regional industries. But once the script of Chandra took shape, I was confident it wouldn't fail. That confidence helped me move forward," said Arun.

Arun credited the film's producer, Dulquer Salmaan, for standing firmly by the project and backing a big-budget idea in a genre Malayalam cinema rarely explores. He said, "For Malayalam standards, this was a massive investment. Compared to other industries, it may seem small, but for us, it was huge, especially since the film didn't rely on major stars. Dulquer believed in the concept from the moment he heard it. His excitement and support were the reasons this film became a reality."

While box office records are being celebrated, Arun insisted that his focus has never been about crossing numbers like Rs 100 crore or Rs 200 crore. He said, "As a director, what matters to me is whether the film connects with people. Numbers are just an outcome of that connection." He added that what gave him the greatest satisfaction was seeing audiences revisit the film multiple times and dissect even the smallest details on social media. "When people watch the film two or three times and still find new things to discuss, that's when you know you've created something special. That kind of engagement is what fulfils me as a filmmaker," he said.

The main attraction of the film has been Kalyani Priyadarshan's performance as the titular superhero. Arun lauded her for balancing the fantasy aspect of the character while bringing a grounded and believable act to the table. "Superhero movies depend a lot on the exciting moments, and Kalyani was able to do that without overdoing it. She portrayed the character so sincerely that the audience never felt disconnected," he said.

The film, made on a budget of around Rs 35 crore, blends superhero fantasy with elements of traditional Malayalam folklore. The director noted that while the genre was new for the industry, he worked on it with a commercial storytelling approach, making it accessible to mainstream audiences. With Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra still going strong in its theatrical run across languages, everyone is now watching how the franchise will shape up.

For Dominic Arun, the greatest success is not in the revenue but in the reception of the people. "The dream of any filmmaker is to see audiences embracing their work wholeheartedly. For me, it's not about being part of a crore club. It's about people connecting with the story and celebrating it. That's the real victory."