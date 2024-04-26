Watch: Yash Bats on Development, Less Government Interference, Dodges Ramayana Queries on Voting Day

Bengaluru: Kannada superstar Yash exercised his voting right at a polling booth here as part of the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2024 in Karnataka. Reflecting on his expectations as a citizen, the actor stressed on the importance of development both in Karnataka and across India.

Yash stressed the need for the government to fulfill its duties while allowing people the freedom to pursue their endeavors. He advocated for minimal interference and emphasized the empowerment of individuals, expressing his expectations as a citizen, stating, "The government should do what it is supposed to do and it should let people do what they are doing. I think interference should be less and empowerment should be done... there are so many things as a citizen I expect."

Expressing optimism, Yash encouraged a higher voter turnout and urged everyone to participate actively in the democratic process by casting their votes, saying, "Everyone must vote. Come out and vote in huge numbers."

Sporting a stylish ensemble comprising a pink shirt, denim, shades, and a black beanie cap, Yash showcased his fashionable side at the polling booth.

When questioned about his involvement in the upcoming film Ramayana, where he is set to turn producer alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Yash remained tight-lipped, stating that he would address inquiries about it later, remarking in Kannada, "I will talk about it later."

Notably, other prominent figures from Kannada film industry like actor-director Rakshit Shetty, Keech Sudeep and outspoken critic of the ruling BJP-led NDA, Prakash Raj, also cast their votes earlier in the day.

Yash's upcoming venture, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, promises an action-packed narrative centered around the drug mafia. Following the massive success of the KGF franchise, Yash has garnered widespread recognition, heightening anticipation for his upcoming release, Toxic, slated to hit screens on April 10, 2025.