Watch: Yash Bats on Development, Less Government Interference, Dodges Ramayana Queries on Voting Day

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 26, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 3:24 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Yash Advocates Development and Less Government Interference - WATCH

KGF star Yash cast his vote in Bengaluru amid polling for the second phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 on Friday. The superstar advocates development of state and less government interference as he exercises voting right during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Watch: Yash Bats on Development, Less Government Interference, Dodges Ramayana Queries on Voting Day

Bengaluru: Kannada superstar Yash exercised his voting right at a polling booth here as part of the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2024 in Karnataka. Reflecting on his expectations as a citizen, the actor stressed on the importance of development both in Karnataka and across India.

Yash stressed the need for the government to fulfill its duties while allowing people the freedom to pursue their endeavors. He advocated for minimal interference and emphasized the empowerment of individuals, expressing his expectations as a citizen, stating, "The government should do what it is supposed to do and it should let people do what they are doing. I think interference should be less and empowerment should be done... there are so many things as a citizen I expect."

Expressing optimism, Yash encouraged a higher voter turnout and urged everyone to participate actively in the democratic process by casting their votes, saying, "Everyone must vote. Come out and vote in huge numbers."

Sporting a stylish ensemble comprising a pink shirt, denim, shades, and a black beanie cap, Yash showcased his fashionable side at the polling booth.

When questioned about his involvement in the upcoming film Ramayana, where he is set to turn producer alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Yash remained tight-lipped, stating that he would address inquiries about it later, remarking in Kannada, "I will talk about it later."

Notably, other prominent figures from Kannada film industry like actor-director Rakshit Shetty, Keech Sudeep and outspoken critic of the ruling BJP-led NDA, Prakash Raj, also cast their votes earlier in the day.

Yash's upcoming venture, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, promises an action-packed narrative centered around the drug mafia. Following the massive success of the KGF franchise, Yash has garnered widespread recognition, heightening anticipation for his upcoming release, Toxic, slated to hit screens on April 10, 2025.

Read More

  1. Yash to Co-Produce Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Ramayana; Joins Hands with Namit Malhotra
  2. KGF Star Yash and Wife Radhika Pandit Radiate Festive Vibes in Ugadi Celebrations
  3. Big Scoop on Toxic: Yash Opts to Shoot His Debut Production in Karnataka over Abroad—Here's Why!
Last Updated :Apr 26, 2024, 3:24 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.