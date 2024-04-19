Lok Sabha Election 2024: Suriya and Vikram Chiyaan Participate in Tamil Nadu Polls

Hyderabad: Tamil superstars Suriya and Vikram Chiyaan are the latest additions to the slew of Tamil actors who voted today in Chennai. Amidst the Lok Sabha election fervour, both actors exercised the right to vote. Starting with Ajith Kumar, Tamil cinema stars, including Rajinikanth and Dhanush, kept streaming into polling booths to exercise their democratic right.

Casting his vote in Chennai, Suriya said: "Everyone should participate and know about their candidates. People should know their candidates well before they come and cast their votes."

Actor Ajith Kumar reached the polling station at 6.30 AM, half an hour before the opening of the voting stations. He waited patiently and cast his vote at 7 am at a Thiruvanmiyur school. Director Vetrimaaran cast his vote at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Virugambakkam at 8.30 am followed by actor Dhanush, who cast his vote at St.Francis Xavier School, TTK Road at 9 in the morning.

Finally, superstar Rajinikanth arrived at Stella Maris College at Poes Garden Booth at 9.30 am to exercise his voting rights. Then followed actor and politician Kamal Haasan, who cast his vote at Theynampet at around 10 in the morning. Actress Trisha too rolled out to vote. the Ponniyin Selvan franchise actor was spotted at St Francis Xavier Middle School at 10.30 am amidst a poll of fans.

Phases one to six are slated as the election progresses with the second phase scheduled for April 26. Phases seven through thirteen are scheduled on May 20, May 25, and June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.