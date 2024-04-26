Lok Sabha Election 2024: People Want Change, Says Shiva Rajkumar as He Votes in Karnataka - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Shiva Rajkumar expressed his satisfaction after casting his vote at the Lok Sabha election 2024, highlighting the importance of voting as a fundamental right. He emphasised that voting empowers individuals to question and seek change, noting the positive response from the people indicating a desire for change.

The actor, after casting his vote, said, "I am happy because it is everyone's right to vote. When we vote, we have every right to ask questions... People's response is very good. I think they want a change..."

Renowned for his contributions to the Kannada film industry, Shiva Rajkumar has left an unforgettable mark with over 120 films spanning two decades. His stellar performances have earned him prestigious awards including the Karnataka State Film Awards, Filmfare Awards South, and SIIMA awards.

Born on July 12, 1962, to actor-singer Dr Rajkumar and producer Parvatamma Rajkumar, Shiva Rajkumar continues the illustrious family legacy. He tied the knot with Geeta, daughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister S Bangarappa, and together they have two daughters, Niveditha and Vasantha.

Shiva Rajkumar's cinematic journey began with the 1986 blockbuster Anand directed by Singeetham Srinivas Rao, followed by hits like Rathasapthami and Mana Mechchida Hudugi. His film Cheluveye Ninne Nodalu was filmed at the world's seven wonders, showcasing his global appeal. Notably, his 100th movie, Jogayya, served as a sequel to his blockbuster hit Jogi, further solidifying his status as a cinematic icon in Kannada cinema.