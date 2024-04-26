Lok Sabha Election 2024: People Want Change, Says Shiva Rajkumar as He Votes in Karnataka - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 26, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 6:12 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: People Want Change, Says Shiva Rajkumar as He Votes in Karnataka - Watch

Actor Shiva Rajkumar casts his vote for the Karnataka Lok Sabha election 2024 on Friday. The actor highlights the significance of voting as a fundamental right, stating that it empowers individuals to seek change. He expresses satisfaction with the positive response from people.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: People Want Change, Says Shiva Rajkumar as He Votes in Karnataka - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Shiva Rajkumar expressed his satisfaction after casting his vote at the Lok Sabha election 2024, highlighting the importance of voting as a fundamental right. He emphasised that voting empowers individuals to question and seek change, noting the positive response from the people indicating a desire for change.

The actor, after casting his vote, said, "I am happy because it is everyone's right to vote. When we vote, we have every right to ask questions... People's response is very good. I think they want a change..."

Renowned for his contributions to the Kannada film industry, Shiva Rajkumar has left an unforgettable mark with over 120 films spanning two decades. His stellar performances have earned him prestigious awards including the Karnataka State Film Awards, Filmfare Awards South, and SIIMA awards.

Born on July 12, 1962, to actor-singer Dr Rajkumar and producer Parvatamma Rajkumar, Shiva Rajkumar continues the illustrious family legacy. He tied the knot with Geeta, daughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister S Bangarappa, and together they have two daughters, Niveditha and Vasantha.

Shiva Rajkumar's cinematic journey began with the 1986 blockbuster Anand directed by Singeetham Srinivas Rao, followed by hits like Rathasapthami and Mana Mechchida Hudugi. His film Cheluveye Ninne Nodalu was filmed at the world's seven wonders, showcasing his global appeal. Notably, his 100th movie, Jogayya, served as a sequel to his blockbuster hit Jogi, further solidifying his status as a cinematic icon in Kannada cinema.

READ MORE

  1. WATCH: Dhanush's Captain Miller hits big screens amid much fanfare
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: 2018 Star Tovino Thomas Gets His Finger Inked in Kerala Polls - Watch
  3. Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Voting Is Hope, Not Assurance', Says Kiccha Sudeep as He Cast Vote - Watch
Last Updated :Apr 26, 2024, 6:12 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.