Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mahesh Babu, Wife Namrata Shirodkar Cast Their Vote - Watch (Video: ANI)

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar exercised their franchise in the ongoing fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024. The couple arrived to cast their vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills.

Donning a blue t-shirt which he teamed up with a pair of denim, Mahesh looked his usual dapper self as he arrived to cast his vote. To beat the summer heat, he added a pair of cool shared and a cap to his look. On the other hand, Namrata looked chic in a beige pant with a stylish leather belt over a satin shirt. After exercising their franchise, the couple swiftly zoomed out making their way through media.

Earlier in the day, several Tollywood celebrities stepped out to participate in the biggest festival of democracy. Superstar Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, MM Keeravani, Nani, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and many others flocked to their assigned polling stations to exercise their franchise in Lok Sabha election 2024.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is busy prepping for his upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29, with ace director SS Rajamouli. The actor underwent rigorous physical training for his role in the Rajamouli's directorial which is a jungle adventure. Mounted on a lavish scale, SSMB29 is said to be one of the most expensive films ever made in the history of Indian cinema.