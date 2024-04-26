Lok Sabha Election 2024: Yash Creates Fan Frenzy at Polling Booth, Rakshit Shetty Cast Vote - Watch

Actor Yash cast vote

Hyderabad: Actors Yash and Rakshit Shetty were spotted at a polling station in Bengaluru later in the day on Friday. Yash's presence at the polling booth created a fan frenzy. Rakshit Shetty too came out to participate in the democratic process. Earlier int he day, Prakash Raj cast his vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. The actor was spotted early in the morning at a polling station in Bengaluru.

Actor Rakshit Shetty

After casting his vote, the Singham actor said: "My vote stands for my right, for my power to choose who represents me, who will be my voice in the Parliament... It is very important to choose a candidate whom you believe in, and I have voted for the candidate I believe in and to the manifesto they have brought in and for the change, because of the hatred and divisive politics we have seen in the last decade."

Voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election began at 7 a.m. on Friday and will end at 6 p.m. The Lok Sabha election is being held in seven phases until June 1, with votes being counted on June 4.

The second phase covers 88 Parliamentary Constituencies across 12 States and Union Territories. 89 general observers, 53 police watchers, and 109 spending observers have been assigned to these regions. Karnataka will vote on 14 seats today in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The second phase includes 88 Lok Sabha constituencies, including all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, five in Assam and Bihar, six in Madhya Pradesh, three in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one in Tripura, Manipur, and Jammu and Kashmir each.

For the convenience of voters, the Election Commission has made thorough arrangements at all polling sites, including amenities, to deal with hot weather circumstances. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has stated that enough provisions have been taken for orderly polling in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, and he has asked voters to turn out in large numbers to celebrate democracy.