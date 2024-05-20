Lok Sabha Election 2024: Govinda, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Others Cast Vote - Watch

Hema Malini, Govinda and other actors flocked to polling booths in Mumbai on Monday to exercise their voting rights. (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Several celebrities flocked to polling booths in Mumbai on Monday to exercise their voting rights in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. Govinda, an actor and Shiv Sena leader, arrived at a Mumbai polling station to vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Similarly, veteran actor and MP Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher and others cast vote on May 20.

"Please come out of your house and vote," urged actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda after casting his ballot. Actress and MP Hema Malini, together with her actor-daughter Esha Deol, voted in a Mumbai polling booth. Dharmendra, a veteran actor, also voted at a Mumbai polling booth. After casting her vote, actress and BJP MP Hema Malini remarks, "A great number of people have come to vote." Suniel Shetty also came to his allotted polling station this morning to cast his vote.

Veteran filmstar Dharmendra, known for his iconic roles and timeless charm, exemplified civic responsibility by exercising his franchise in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Clad in his signature style with his black bowler hat on, the 88-year-old actor was all smiles as shutterbugs clicked him at a polling booth in Juhu's Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai.

Randeep Hooda, after voting flaunted his ink mark on his finger after voting at a Mumbai polling booth. Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur walked out together in Mumbai on Monday morning to vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. After voting in Versova, actor Shriya Saran said: "I voted to ensure India's future prosperity. Everybody should vote. It is an easy task. I was pleased to see seniors come out to vote. The younger generation should also vote."

Veteran actress Shubha Khote, who is in her 80s, arrived at a polling station in Mumbai to vote in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Shubha told reporters after voting that she chose not to use the home-voting option because she wanted to encourage her fellow citizens to come out and vote.

Veteran actor Anil Kapor also stepped out and cast his vote at a polling booth in the city. After exercising his right to vote, Anil Kapoor urged everyone to make use of their voting power. "I have cast my vote. All citizens of India should vote," Anil told a news agency. Veteran actor Anupam Kher was also among the star power from Bollywood, which on Monday voted in the financial capital of India during the fifth phase of the ongoing parliamentary elections. The actor described Election Day as the "festival of democracy," urging citizens to exercise their right to vote.