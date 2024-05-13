Lok Sabha Election 2024: Allu Arjun on Nandyal Visit and If He Will Ever Enter Politics - Watch

Allu Arjun cast his vote in Hyderabad, reacts to Model Code of Conduct violation claims (Video: ANI)

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun exercised his voting right in Hyderabad for the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The actor, who rose to nationwide fame with his role in Pushpa, encouraged citizens to brave the heat and participate in the democratic process.

Allu Arjun, a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry, was one of the early voters in Hyderabad for the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Sporting a casual white tee and black pants, he patiently waited in line outside the polling booth, avoiding unnecessary attention while exchanging greetings with fellow voters.

After casting his vote, Allu Arjun addressed the media, emphasizing the importance of voting responsibly. He stated, "It’s a very responsible day for us as all of us, for the citizens of this country... Please cast your vote and vote responsibly." He also clarified his political stance, asserting, "I am not politically aligned with any party. I am neutral to all parties."

When questioned about his future political aspirations, the National Award-winning actor dismissed the idea with a laugh before navigating through the media.

Allu Arjun recently expressed support for Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy in Nandyal and extended his best wishes for the elections. However, his involvement in campaigning for the YSRCP led to allegations of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). A video of him waving at a crowd while campaigning went viral, potentially resulting in legal consequences.

On the professional front, fans can anticipate Allu Arjun's appearance in Pushpa 2, also known as Pushpa: The Rule, scheduled for August 15 release.