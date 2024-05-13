Lok Sabha Election 2024: Actor-Politician Pawan Kalyan Arrives with Wife to Cast Vote- Watch

Lok Sabha election 2024: Pawan Kalyan cast vote (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory commenced on Monday at 7:00 am. Simultaneously, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections 2024 are underway coinciding with the Lok Sabha elections. Following a beeline of South stars, actor and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan cast his vote at a polling booth in Mangalagiri.

The actor arrived with his wife Anna Lezhneva in a white shirt around 10 on Monday morning. This election holds immense importance for PK and Jana Sena, following their significant defeat in the 2019 polls. Despite securing only one assembly seat in the Razole constituency with a modest 7% vote share across 137 assembly segments contested last time, Pawan remains actively involved in politics.

Pawan Kalyan, known for his success on the silver screen, has strategically chosen Pithapuram to mark his political debut against senior politician Vanga Geetha of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). With a massive fan following, the actor-turned-politician is drawing significant attention in the constituency. Earlier, Allu Arjun took to social media to express his support for his uncle's political journey, highlighting the family's pride in the actor-turned-politician.

Pawan Kalyan, the younger brother of Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu, and uncle to actors Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, and Allu Arjun, is gearing up for his next film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. However, the film has faced numerous controversies and production delays since its announcement in 2019, marred by the Covid-19 pandemic. Recent reports suggest director Krish Jagarlamudi has stepped down as director.