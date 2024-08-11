Locarno Film Festival 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Honoured With The Pardo Alla Carriera Award

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was awarded the Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard award on Saturday (August 10) as his presence brightened up the Locarno Film Festival, one of the world's longest-running annual film festivals that focuses on auteur cinema, in Switzerland.
Locarno Film Festival organisers said the Award pays tribute to King Khan's "remarkable career in Indian cinema consisting of more than 100 films in a breathtaking multitude of genres".
The film festival opened on August 7 and is being held on the shores of Lake Maggiore, in the Italian-speaking Ticino region of southern Switzerland. The open-air Piazza Grande holds up to 8,000 moviegoers, and films are shown on one of the largest screens in the world.
On Saturday, as Shah Rukh walked up the stage, thousands of attendees burst into a cheer seeing the Bollywood Badshah up close and personal. Lauding Shah Rukh and his career that has seen him don versatile roles, the festival's artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro said the "wealth and breadth of his contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented."
"Khan is a king who has never lost touch with the audience that crowned him. This brave and daring artist has always been willing to challenge himself," Nazzaro said.
The official Instagram handle of the Locarno Film Festival shared a glimpse of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh. In the picture, Shah Rukh is seen in a black blazer and matching trousers. He completed his look with a stylish wristwatch and pendant necklace.
At the same time, the picture of Shahrukh Khan's award is going viral on social media. A fan page of Shahrukh Khan has shared some special glimpses of King Khan at the Locarno Film Festival on its Official X (formerly Twitter). A post shows a glimpse of the award received by King Khan.
In another video, Shahrukh Khan can be heard translating the local language into English. A glimpse of Shahrukh Khan's blockbuster film Jawaan was shown at the Film Festival.
Locarno's top prize is the Golden Leopard. Previous winning directors include Roberto Rossellini, John Ford, Stanley Kubrick, Milos Forman, Mike Leigh and Jim Jarmusch. The Golden Leopard comes with a prize fund of 75,000 Swiss francs ($87,400), shared between the director and the producer.
About Locarno
Established in 1946, the Locarno Film Festival is one of the oldest annual film festivals in the world. The Film Festival ends on August 17. As many as 225 films will be shown in the 77th edition of the festival, including 104 world premieres and 15 debut films.