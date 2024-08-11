ETV Bharat / entertainment

Locarno Film Festival 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Honoured With The Pardo Alla Carriera Award

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was awarded the Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard award on Saturday (August 10) as his presence brightened up the Locarno Film Festival, one of the world's longest-running annual film festivals that focuses on auteur cinema, in Switzerland.

Locarno Film Festival organisers said the Award pays tribute to King Khan's "remarkable career in Indian cinema consisting of more than 100 films in a breathtaking multitude of genres".

The film festival opened on August 7 and is being held on the shores of Lake Maggiore, in the Italian-speaking Ticino region of southern Switzerland. The open-air Piazza Grande holds up to 8,000 moviegoers, and films are shown on one of the largest screens in the world.

On Saturday, as Shah Rukh walked up the stage, thousands of attendees burst into a cheer seeing the Bollywood Badshah up close and personal. Lauding Shah Rukh and his career that has seen him don versatile roles, the festival's artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro said the "wealth and breadth of his contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented."

"Khan is a king who has never lost touch with the audience that crowned him. This brave and daring artist has always been willing to challenge himself," Nazzaro said.