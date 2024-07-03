Watch: 'People Have Lost Faith in NEET, Exemption Only Solution,' Says Vijay as He Honours Students in Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad: Following the first phase of Thalapathy Vijay Education Award 2024, the actor met toppers of Tamil Nadu for the remaining districts today July 3. The stage is set and the actor-turned-politician arrived in his signature white shirt to a rousing welcome. For the unversed, the Leo actor met students of 10th and 12th board toppers from certain districts to congratulate them in a grand ceremony on June 28 in the first phase.

Vijay, the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and a stalwart of Tamil cinema, intends to honour the accomplishments of the top students in the class 10 and 12 board exams of 2024. When the results were revealed, he sent them a special message of congratulations. He then planned to honour the top scorers in each of the 234 constituencies.

Addressing the students, the actor talked about the recent NEET exam paper leak. He said: "People have lost faith in NEET examination. The nation doesn't need NEET. Exemption from NEET is the only solution. I wholeheartedly welcome resolution against NEET which was passed in the State Assembly. I request the Union Government to respect the emotions of the people of Tamil Nadu people. Education should be brought under the State List from Concurrent list."

He further said: "As an interim solution, the Indian Constitution should be amended to create a 'Special Concurrent List' and Education and Health should be added under it," says Vijay, TVK chief and actor, speaking on NEET issue."

For the unversed, the actor garnered a lot of media attention in 2023 when he first organised a lavish gala to reward students who excelled in the board exams. Talking about this year's felicitation function, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) released an official statement stating that the ceremony would take place in two phases. Students from 21 districts were to attend the ceremony's first part on June 28 at Chennai's Ramchandra Convention Centre, while a second phase would be organised later on July 3 for the remaining 19 districts. The time has come and the preparations are done with a lot to look forward to.