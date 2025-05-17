The Miss World 2025 contestants have arrived at Ramoji Film City and kicked off their gala visit with a grand group photoshoot at the iconic film city signage.
Miss World 2025 LIVE Updates: Contestants Arrive At Ramoji Film City And Pose At Iconic Landmark
Published : May 17, 2025 at 6:03 PM IST|
Updated : May 17, 2025 at 6:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: The contestants of Miss World 2025 will be treated to a spectacular cultural and cinematic experience at Ramoji Film City, in a special gala event organised by the Telangana Tourism Department in collaboration with Ramoji Film City management.
A total of 108 contestants, accompanied by 30 staff members, will depart from Hotel Trident at 3:30 PM in five designated buses. Simultaneously, around 100 special invitees from Telangana Tourism and 70 senior officials from Ramoji Film City will arrive from Tourism Plaza in three separate buses.
Upon their arrival at the iconic Ramoji Film City Signage around 5:00 PM, the contestants will receive a royal red carpet welcome. A live band will perform as traditional hostesses welcome the guests with ceremonial 'Aarti-Tikka', beginning an auspicious evening. Two vanity vans will be made available on location for the convenience of the contestants.
The guests will next go on a guided drive-through tour on traditional RFC buses, driving past key sights such as the VIP Gate, Sitara, Tara, Angel Fountain, and Narthaki Garden. From 6:00 to 6:45 PM, the group will gather for tea at the PST Convention Hall, offering a moment of relaxation and interaction.
Following refreshments, the delegation will be escorted to the grand Bahubali film set for a ceremonial welcome, after which they will tour the Movie Magic Studio. The day will conclude in the Mughal Gardens with a grand dinner and energetic cultural performances.
The guests will leave for Hotel Trident at 8:30 PM, and their return will be around 9:45 PM, wrapping up an unforgettable evening of glamour, culture, and celebration.
