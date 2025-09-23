71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan Wins His First; Mohanlal Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Honour

Karan Johar walked the red carpet at the National Awards 2025, celebrating his win for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Calling it an emotional moment, Johar recalled receiving the same award 27 years ago for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Expressing gratitude, he said the honour reinforces his faith in making cinema that touches both audiences and juries.
The 71st National Film Awards is being held today, September 23, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The grand ceremony, presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, is one of the most anticipated events in the Indian film industry. Every year, the awards honour the best performances, films, and contributions across regional and national cinema, highlighting the diversity and richness of Indian storytelling.This year's ceremony carries special significance as it marks several firsts for some of the most celebrated names in Indian cinema. The film 12th Fail has been declared Best Film, and its lead star Vikrant Massey has shared the Best Actor award with Shah Rukh Khan. For Khan, this marks a landmark moment, as he receives his first-ever National Award in a career spanning 33 years. His performance in Jawan, where he played dual roles of Vikram Rathore and Azaad, has been recognised as one of his finest works.Rani Mukerji too celebrates her first National Award win. She has been named Best Actress for her powerful performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. For the actress, who made her debut three decades ago, the award is both emotional and historic. She dedicated it to mothers across the world, noting that her personal experience of motherhood shaped her portrayal of the character.Adding to the glory of the evening, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema's highest recognition. With a career spanning nearly 50 years and more than 400 films across languages, Mohanlal's contribution to cinema remains unmatched.Other notable honours include Bhagavanth Kesari winning Best Regional Film (Telugu), Parking being named Best Tamil Film, M.S. Bhaskar securing Best Supporting Actor, and G.V. Prakash Kumar winning Best Music Composer for Vaathi.
