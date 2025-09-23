71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan Wins His First; Mohanlal Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Honour

71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Looks Dapper In Black; Vikrant, Mohanlal Opt For White

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji arrived in style at Vigyan Bhawan for the ceremony. Both actors, who will receive their first National Awards today, were greeted with cheers from fans and the media as they entered the venue. While SRK chose salt and pepper look, Vikrant Massey and Mohanlal looked dashing in lighter tones of ethnic wear.