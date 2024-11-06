Liked Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum? Here Are 5 Other Top IMDb Pakistani Dramas To Binge-Watch Now

Hyderabad: After months of anticipation, the much-loved Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has wrapped up with an emotional and thrilling finale that aired on November 5. Fans of the series, which stars Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir, and Emmad Irfani, tuned in to watch the final episode, available on YouTube and shown in select cinemas across Pakistan.

Known for its engaging storyline, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum follows the heartfelt and often tumultuous romance between two contrasting personalities - a dedicated bibliophile and academic achiever who is practical and grounded, and a carefree young man with a relaxed approach to life. The series has resonated deeply with audiences, garnering an impressive IMDb rating of 9.2 stars.

Beyond Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Pakistani dramas have gained international acclaim for their powerful storytelling, complex characters, and emotionally resonant themes. Here's a look at the five top-rated Pakistani dramas on IMDb that continue to captivate viewers worldwide.

1. Parizaad (IMDb Rating: 9.1)

Released in 2021, Parizaad tells the story of a sensitive and misunderstood man, Parizaad, navigating life's hardships and his journey of self-discovery. Played by Ahmed Ali Akbar, Parizaad's character has struck a chord with audiences, as he works through personal challenges and the trials of unrequited love. The show also stars Yumna Zaidi and Kiran Tabeer, whose performances have received critical acclaim.

2. Alif (IMDb Rating: 9.1)

Alif, a 2019 series, is a soulful exploration of faith, identity, and self-discovery. The narrative revolves around Momin (Hamza Ali Abbasi) and Momina (Kubra Khan), whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways as they embark on respective journeys of spiritual and emotional healing. This profound drama has left a lasting impact on its audience with its philosophical undertones and captivating performances.

3. Tumharey Husn Kay Naam (IMDb Rating: 9.0)

Released in 2023, this drama is a poetic ode to art and love, depicting the lives of two artists who fall for each other during their college days. Starring Saba Qamar, Imran Abbas, and Haris Waheed, Tumharey Husn Kay Naam presents a rich portrayal of passion, ambition, and romance that continues to draw high praise.

4. Humsafar (IMDb Rating: 8.9)

A classic favourite, Humsafar (2011) revolves around Khirad (Mahira Khan) and Ashar (Fawad Khan), whose marriage happened due to family obligations but faces turmoil when Ashar's friend Sara, in love with him, begins to interfere. With its timeless appeal and stellar performances, Humsafar has remained beloved since its release, paving the way for Pakistani dramas on a global scale.

5. Suno Chanda (IMDb Rating: 8.8)

Suno Chanda (2018) tells the story of two people whose arranged marriage is set despite their mutual disdain. As they plot to cancel the wedding, they slowly begin to fall in love. Starring Mashal Khan, Nadia Afghan, and Nabeel Zuberi, the show has a light-hearted yet heartwarming charm that has made it a fan favourite.

These dramas represent the best of Pakistani television, blending intricate character portrayals, engaging narratives, and strong performances to create stories that resonate deeply with viewers. As Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum comes to an end, the show joins a prestigious list of iconic Pakistani dramas that have captivated audiences both at home and abroad.