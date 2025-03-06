ETV Bharat / entertainment

"Like Incredible India, I Am Incredible Ilaiyaraaja"... Maestro On Performing First Symphony in London

Legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja will perform his first symphony, Valiant, at London's Apollo Arena on March 8. He departed from Chennai via Dubai on Thursday.

Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan greets Ilaiyaraaja after presenting him with a bouquet at his Chennai residence before the musician's departure to London for his first symphony. (Mercuri X Account)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 4:48 PM IST

Updated : Mar 6, 2025, 5:07 PM IST

Chennai: Legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja is set to perform his first symphony, titled Valiant, at the Apollo Arena in London on March 8. He departed from Chennai airport on Thursday, travelling to London via Dubai.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Ilaiyaraaja shared his excitement about the event, stating, "What makes the event more special is the fact that the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, one of the world's finest orchestras, will be joining me in this historic performance. This event at the Apollo Arena will undoubtedly be a great musical treat for symphony music lovers."

When asked about his feelings on presenting his work on a global stage, he responded, "I am as happy and proud as you are. This is not just my achievement—it's the pride of the entire nation. Just as we say 'Incredible India,' I am 'Incredible Ilaiyaraaja.' Everyone should congratulate me and pray for the concert’s success."

Ilayaraja, who has composed music for over 1,000 films in nine languages, has made history as the first Indian to perform a symphony in London. He completed the composition of Valiant in just 35 days.

Ahead of his departure, several prominent figures, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, MP Thirumavalavan, and actors Kamal Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan, visited Ilayaraja at his residence to congratulate him on this historic achievement.

