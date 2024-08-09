Life with You Is a Blockbuster: Namrata Shirodkar Shares Romantic Note on Mahesh Babu's 49th Birthday

Hyderabad: Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu turned a year older on Friday. On the special ocassion, his wife former actor Namrata Shirodkar showered birthday love on him with a loved-up post. Along with Namrata, his kids son Gautam Ghattamaneni and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni also joined the chorus wishing the actor on his born day.

Marking his birthday, Namrata penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle. Taking to her official account, she wrote "Another year, another reason to celebrate the amazing man you are. Life with you is a blockbuster that just keeps getting better. Happy birthday my superstar, my partner, and my love. Here's to many more @urstrulymahesh." Shirodkar also shared a solo picture of the actor looking dashing in formal.

Similarly, Mahesh Babu's darling daughter, Sitara, dropped a lovely family picture to wish the actor on his 49th birthday. In the picture, the family of four can be seen standing in front of a mirror looking dazzling. Along with the picture, she wrote a lovely note, which read: "Thank you for being the best father anyone could wish for! Happy Birthday, Nanna love you!"

Along similar lines, Gautam took to Instagram to wish his superstar father on Friday. Gautam on his handle dropped a goofy picture with him from snow-clad mountains. He wrote: "Happy Birthday, Nanna! You’re a superstar in everything you do… Here’s to celebrating you and your awesomeness today and everyday!"

On the professional front, Mahesh was last seen on the big screen in the commercial entertainer Guntur Kaaram. The film helmed by Trivikram Srinivas saw Mahesh in action. Next up, he has SS Rajajmouli's film tentatively titled SSMB29. The film is currently under pre-production with the script almost ready.