'Life's Most Beautiful Role': Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi Announce Pregnancy With Lovely Pic

Hyderabad: Actor-couple Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi are stepping into a new chapter of their lives as they prepare to embrace parenthood. Nearly two years after their wedding, the couple shared the joyful news with fans and well-wishers via their social media accounts.

On Tuesday, Varun Tej announced the pregnancy through a post on his Instagram handle. The actor shared a monochrome photograph featuring himself and Lavanya tenderly holding a pair of tiny woven baby socks. The image was adorned with three red heart stickers. Sharing the photo, Varun wrote in the caption, "Life's most beautiful role yet - Coming soon (followed by three heart emojis)."

As soon as Varun dropped the post, fans and several celebrities took to the comment section to shower the couple with well wishes. Rakul Preet Singh, Allu Sneha Reddy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others poured in their congratulatory messages in the comments, expressing happiness and support for the soon-to-be parents.

Varun and Lavanya's relationship started on the sets of the 2016 film Mister. Even though they grew closer, the couple preferred keeping their relationship away from the public eye for years. Varun, in a previous interview with a newswire, had said that it was difficult to keep things a secret in the limelight, stating that the decision was taken as they were keen on establishing their respective careers at the time.

After being in a relationship for more than five years, the pair got engaged in June 2023 and were married at a picturesque ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on November 1, 2023. The wedding was attended by close family and friends, including prominent names like Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan.