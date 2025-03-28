Leonardo DiCaprio Joins YouTube to Launch One Battle After Another Trailer: Here's What You Might Not Know About the Movie

Hyderabad: Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio surprised everyone with his YouTube channel and, more so, by uploading the official trailer for his movie One Battle After Another. The highly awaited film, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, has created quite a lot of buzz, not only because of the plot possibilities but also because it will be the first film the two will be working on together.

DiCaprio's YouTube Debut and Trailer Views

Within hours of DiCaprio launching his official channel, he hit over 3,400 subscribers, and the trailer received 6,39,237 views in just 13 hours. As DiCaprio has maintained a low-key profile on social media, this entire move has surprised a lot of people. The trailer for One Battle After Another shows audiences a thrilling story with DiCaprio's character, Bob Ferguson, in a frantic search for his missing daughter. There are poignant sequences featuring the ensemble cast, including Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Benicio Del Toro, and Sean Penn.

The trailer is out and has left fans intrigued about the plot and storyline. Here are 5 things you might not know about One Battle After Another.

Paul Thomas Anderson and DiCaprio's First Collaboration

Even though both have had a string of reputed work, this is the first time DiCaprio and director Paul Thomas Anderson have come together. Anderson, renowned for There Will Be Blood and Licorice Pizza, is known for his unique storytelling abilities, making this pairing a cinephile's dream come true.

Inspired by a Thomas Pynchon Book - with a Catch

The movie is loosely based on Vineland, Thomas Pynchon's novel from 1990, set in California in 1984. Anderson has moved the time to the modern day - it is his first contemporary film in almost 20 years. While Vineland goes into entirely political satire and flashbacks to the 60s, One Battle After Another incorporates that spirit to one story that does take place in present day with a huge amount of action.

Filmed on 35mm with VistaVision Cameras

Anderson is old school when it comes to filmmaking. The project was filmed on 35mm film, utilising Vista Vision cameras, so you can absorb the cinematic experience. There were two main locations for principal shooting, one is California, with other scenes filmed in El Paso, Texas.

The Film's Budget is Anderson's Largest

One Battle After Another is backed by a massive 140-million-dollar budget. For a filmmaker, Anderson typically works with much lower mid-range budgets. He typically makes films that tell intimate stories rather than giant-scale films. It will be interesting to find out if this gamble pays off at the box office.

One Battle After Another Release Date

The film was originally planned for an August 8 release, however, now it has been shifted to September 28. There are rumours in industry circles that the film's release is being postponed to facilitate its screening at significant fall film festivals, such as Venice or Toronto, although Anderson is generally against festival premieres and prefers standard theatrical releases or non-exclusive releases.

One Battle After Another is shaping up to be one of the year's most anticipated films, given DiCaprio's star power, Anderson's directing skills, and a supporting cast that includes actors such as Jennifer Lawrence and Keith Stanfield. One Battle After Another is distributed by Warner Bros.