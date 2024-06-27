ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Legends Live Forever': Kalki 2898 AD Makers Pay Tribute to Late Ramoji Rao, Krishnam Raju

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD paid heartfelt tribute to Ramoji Group chairman, Ramoji Rao, and actor Krishnam Raju, underlining their profound impact and lasting contributions in the fields of media and films. Fans shared emotional posts, honoring their roles in shaping Indian cinema's landscape.
Kalki 2898 AD makers pay tribute to Ramoji Rao, Krishnam Raju (ETV Bharat/Film poster)

Hyderabad: On June 27, fans were finally treated to the visual marvel that Nag Ashwin helmed Kalki 2898 AD is. Following early preview screenings, enthusiasts and critics flooded social media with their reactions, hailing Kalki 2898 AD as beautiful blend of mythology with futuristic elements, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema.

Among the many accolades pouring in, a poignant moment from Kalki 2898 AD stood out as the makers paid homage to two stalwarts of Indian cinema - the late Ramoji Rao and Prabhas' uncle and mentor, the late U Krishnam Raju. Their heartfelt tribute underscored the profound impact these legends had on the film industry and their enduring legacy.

A fan shared a poignant slide from the film featuring media mogul Ramoji Rao and actor Krishnam Raju with the caption, "Legends live forever," highlighting their pivotal roles in shaping Indian cinema, and media particularly in the south and beyond.

Ramoji Rao, the revered Padma Vibhushan awardee and chairman of Ramoji Group, passed away earlier this month at the age of 87. His contributions to cinema extended beyond mere infrastructure; he nurtured an ecosystem that fostered creativity and innovation, inspiring generations of filmmakers and artists.

U Krishnam Raju, renowned not only for his acting prowess but also for mentoring talents like Prabhas, passed away in September 2022 at the age of 83.

Featuring breathtaking visuals, compelling storytelling, and stellar performances by Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, Kalki 2898 AD promises to redefine Indian cinema both locally and globally.

Early reactions for Kalki 2898 AD have been overwhelmingly positive, with predictions suggesting an opening of Rs 200 crore in India and an impressive $3.5 million on its debut day in North America.

