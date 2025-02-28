Legendary Odia Actor Uttam Mohanty Passes Away, to Be Cremated with Full State Honours

Hyderabad: An era has come to an end in the Odia film industry as legendary actor Uttam Mohanty passed away at the age of 66. He had been battling liver cirrhosis for some time and breathed his last on Thursday while undergoing treatment in Delhi. His death is a tremendous loss to the Odia film world and beyond. From actors to politicians, condolences have poured in from all quarters. Uttam Mohanty was a pillar of the Odia film industry for 48 years, having acted in 135 films.

Uttam Mohanty to be Cremated with State Honours

The mortal remains of the veteran actor will arrive in Bhubaneswar from Delhi today. Upon their arrival, the last rites will be performed with full state honors, as directed by the Chief Minister. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his sorrow on social media, saying, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Odisha's beloved actor, Uttam Mohanty. His passing has left a huge void in the Odia art community. The impact he made in Odia cinema will forever remain in the hearts of the audience. I pray for his soul’s eternal peace and extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family."

Chief Minister Mourns Uttam Mohanty's Demise

The Chief Minister spoke to Uttam Mohanty’s son, actor Babusan, offering his condolences. He shared a personal connection with the late actor and mentioned that many of Mohanty’s films had greatly influenced him. The Chief Minister assured that full cooperation would be extended to bring the actor’s mortal remains back to Bhubaneswar and confirmed that the last rites would be carried out with national dignity.

Along with the Chief Minister, other political leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Parvathi Parida, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Sports Minister Suryavanshi Suraj, also expressed their heartfelt condolences.

'He Will Live in the Hearts of Odias Forever'

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his sorrow on social media, stating, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Uttam Mohanty, the distinguished actor of Odisha and the evergreen hero of Odia cinema. He was more than just an artist; he was like a member of my family. His unmatched contribution to the Odia film industry will be remembered for generations. Films like Ramayana, Phulchandan, and Sita Pari Jhia Tie are his enduring legacies. His lively and flawless performances made him a household name across the Odia community. His death has left a void in Odisha’s artistic world. Odisha has lost a true genius. He will forever remain in the hearts of Odias. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Deputy Chief Minister Parvathi Parida also expressed her grief on social media, writing, "An irreplaceable void has been created in the world of Odia cinema with his death. I pray for his immortal soul to rest in peace and send my condolences to the grieving family. Om Shanti."

Health Struggles and Final Days

Earlier this month, on February 8, it was reported that Uttam Mohanty’s health had worsened while he was out shooting for a film. He was rushed to the Air Hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment after his condition deteriorated suddenly. He continued working on the ignoring his health condition. Mohanty had been suffering from liver cirrhosis, and after more than 15 days of treatment, he passed away.

Mohanty made his debut in 1977 with the film Abhiman and quickly became a beloved figure in Ollywood. Over the years, he starred in nearly 135 Odia films, as well as 30 Bengali films and a Hindi film, leaving a significant mark on the regional cinema.



