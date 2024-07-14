ETV Bharat / entertainment

Left Ideology Never Ceases to Amaze Me: Kangana Ranaut Reacts on Trump Assassination Attempt

Kangana Ranaut, who is known to be vocal about her political inclinations and never shies away from expressing her view points, reacted to the assassination attempt at former US President Donald Trump as he was attacked in his rally at Pennsylvania, sending shockwaves across the globe.

Hyderabad: In response to the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said that she is constantly amazed by the Left's philosophy. Taking to Instagram Stories, the Queen actor posted two images from the Pennsylvania event where Trump was shot in his ear. Trump was seen in the photos bleeding profusely.

"Trump was shot in his rally, he survived this assassination attempt but leftists are clearly getting desperate... everyone needs to be careful," Ranaut wrote on her Instagram handle. "This man, almost eighty, after taking several bullets, gets up punching fists screams 'Hail America' will win this election," she added.

Pointing to the former Us President's brave after-reaction, she stated: "That's right-wing, never start a fight but be the one to close it. For America he took a bullet on his chest, if he was not wearing a bullet proof jacket he would have not survived this assassination attack. Left ideology never ceases to amaze me. Left's main dissent with the right is that right is violent they love to fight for Dharma and left essentially believes in love and peace so the woke left tried to kill Trump so hate and violence cant win. Hmmmm... very smart left very smart."

On the professional front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her film Emergency. The actor plays Indira Gandhi on screen in the biopic focused around her Gandhi's assassination by her bodyguards.

