Laughter Chefs Season 2 Finale: Chef Harpal Singh Drops Massive Twist; Here’s When And Where To Watch

Hyderabad: The much-celebrated reality show Laughter Chefs Infinite Entertainment Season 2 is ready to wrap up this weekend with a spectacular finale! After weeks of food, laughter, and a little bit of chaos, the show's last episode airs on July 27th, at 9:30 pm on JioCinema. With the hilarious and entertaining Bharti Singh as the host and the well-known Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi as the judge, the cooking comedy show maintained an entertaining celebrity cast and fun-filled activities.

Laughter Chefs Season 2 continued the fun format of celebrity cooking challenges and lots of comedy! With a fresh cast and returning fan favourites like Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, and Krushna Abhishek, Season 2 lived up to the expectations set by its blockbuster first season. Lively newcomers, such as Rubina Dilaik, Abhishek Kumar, Elvish Yadav, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain added more charm and flavour to the show.

With the finale taking place soon, the makers have revealed a promo showcasing intensity and drama in the upcoming episode. In the promo, Chef Harpal declares a significant twist in which contestants can receive up to 50 golden stars in the finale. The top pairs currently on the leaderboard are Reem–Aly Goni and Karan–Elvish, but the final outcome remains uncertain.

The finale will feature a special guest appearance by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre as they promote the upcoming reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. With heartfelt goodbyes, exciting new challenges, lots of laughter, and contestants providing their final, best dish, fans are in for an enjoyable finale to the season. Laughter Chefs 2 has provided viewers with a unique pairing of humour and culinary fun which has proven to be a smash hit, and often trending on platforms.