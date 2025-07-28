Laughter Chefs Season 2: Elvish Yadav - Karan Kundrra Emerge As Winners, Beat Reem Shaikh And Aly Goni In Finale

Hyderabad: Television actor Karan Kundrra and popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav have been declared the winners of Laughter Chefs Season 2, a unique comedy-cooking reality show hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh. The show aired on Colors TV. Their dynamic partnership, organic friendship, and unfiltered approach to cooking resonated with audiences across the country, making them the most loved duo of the season.

Taking to Instagram, Colors TV announced the winners with a celebratory post, saying, "Jinhone jeeti trophy aur aapka dher saara pyaar, pesh hai Laughter Chefs ki winner jodi Elvish aur Karan jinki cooking aur style dono hai dumdaar!"

The duo beat tough competition from Aly Goni and Reem Shaikh, who emerged as the first runners-up and were awarded diamond stars. Notably, Karan joined the season mid-way, replacing Abdu Rozik, yet managed to form an effortless and powerful connection with Elvish, a pairing that ultimately led to their win.

Speaking about the experience to a newswire, Karan said, "Season 1 ended abruptly, and there were no winners. But coming back for Season 2 turned out to be one of the most special experiences I've had in a long time. I joined mid-season with no prep, and suddenly I was in this high-pressure kitchen with Elvish, who operates purely on instinct and jugaad."

Elvish Yadav echoed the sentiment, revealing that what started as a light-hearted participation turned into a deeply transformative journey. "Never imagined I'd get so much love when I joined the show. Words can't express how grateful I am for all the support & kindness you’ve shown to me. A huge thank you to the entire crew, you were so helpful and fun to work with & it felt like being part of a family. And lastly, thank you @colorstv, for giving me this wonderful opportunity. Love you & will miss you, my LC family."

Celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, who was part of the show, praised the winning duo's final creation, which was a "croissant fruit fountain". He applauded them for creating a moment that brought joy back to Indian television, even joking that "TV abhi zinda hai." While only 40–50 minutes of footage aired per episode, the contestants shot for nearly 16 hours a day, making their win a product of not just talent, but commitment and heart.