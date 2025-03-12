Late Actor Soundarya's Husband Debunks Allegations Against Mohan Babu, Calls For An End To False News

Hyderabad: A complaint was filed against veteran actor Mohan Babu by a person named Chitti Mallu from Telangana's Khammam, who alleged that the actor illegally took late actor Soundarya's property in Jalpally and built his residence there. The complaint, submitted to the district collector, also accused Mohan Babu of conspiring in Soundarya's death and urged authorities to examine the case and hand over the property to the government.

In an open letter, Soundarya's husband, GS Raghu, has now vehemently denied these claims. He dismissed the entire charge as baseless and requested the media to stop spreading false news. Raghu stated that neither he nor his late wife had ever engaged in any land or property transactions with Mohan Babu. He further stated that Mohan Babu has always been a close family friend and has never wished harm upon Soundarya or their family.

"For the past few days, there has been false news about the property at Hyderabad with respect to Shri Mohan Babu sir and Smt Soundarya. I want to deny the baseless news which has spread across regarding the property. To clarify, I confirm that there is no property illegally acquired by Shri Mohan Babu sir from my wife, Late Smt Soundarya," GS Raghu stated in his letter.

He also mentioned the long-standing friendship between the two families and said, "I have known Shri Mohan Babu for over 25 years now, and we share a strong bond built on the grounds of mutual trust and respect. And my wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law have always kept a great relationship with him and his family, and there never was any property dispute between us."

Raghu appealed to the media and the public to put an end to the false narrative and avoid spreading misinformation. He concluded by reiterating his trust in Mohan Babu and stating that the rumours hold no truth.