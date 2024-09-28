Lata Mangeshkar 95th Birth Anniversary: When The Nightingale Pulled Off Playful Prank On Dev Anand

Hyderabad: Lata Mangeshkar, revered as the Nightingale of India, was said to have a unique way of expressing admiration. Unlike many, she seldom praised someone for their physical appearance, focusing instead on their inner qualities and talents. However, there was one iconic figure who caught her eye - Dev Anand. On the occasion of her 95th birth anniversary, let us delve into their special connection and reflect on her remarkable legacy.

Dev Anand was seemingly a rare exception to Lata's usual reserve. In a delightful anecdote recounted during a six-hour radio interview with RJ Anirudh Chawla, which was later compiled into the book Tere Sur Aur Mere Geet, the legendary singer openly acknowledged Dev's charm.

Lata Mangeshkar (Photo: ANI)

Lata shared, "Dev Anand was the most handsome actor Hindi cinema ever saw. He was extremely well-mannered and well-spoken. He read books, and newspapers... kept himself updated with the current happenings. He was extremely passionate about making films; nothing deterred him from following his dreams. He never looked back, his past glory. He never regretted anything." The Bharat Ratna awardee further said, "I was not able to meet him but we would keep in touch over the phone."

Lata also revealed how she once pulled a prank on Dev Anand. She called him, pretending to be an ardent fan, and showered him with compliments about his acting and films. The unsuspecting Dev Anand, thinking she was one of his co-stars, repeatedly asked, "Waheeda, tum ho... Waheeda?" Lata maintained her charade for nearly six minutes, even singing a song before Dev Anand caught on to the joke.

Lata Mangeshkar with her family (Photo: ANI)

On a different note, the musical journey of the most revered voice of Indian cinema was not without its challenges. Lata famously had a fallout with the legendary Mohammed Rafi over royalty issues in the early 1960s. This disagreement led to a nearly three-year silence between the two, creating a significant void in the industry. It was music director S. D. Burman who eventually reconciled them during a concert, bringing back their magical collaboration with the song Dil Pukaare, Aa Re Aa Re Aa Re from Jewel Thief (1967).

Interestingly, it was SD Burman who once faced a setback when Lata refused to re-record a particular song. Bruised, he opted to promote his sister, Asha Bhosale, instead, effectively sidelining Lata for five years. However, it was R. D. Burman who played a crucial role in mending their relationship, allowing them to create beautiful music together once more.

Lata Mangeshkar's 95th birth anniversary (Photo: ANI)

Born in 1929 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Lata Mangeshkar hailed from a family steeped in musical tradition. Her father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, was a well-known classical musician, and her early exposure to music set the stage for her illustrious career. Over the course of seven decades, she became an irreplaceable figure in playback singing, lending her voice to countless songs that transcended boundaries.

Her influence reached far beyond Hindi cinema; she sang in over 36 languages, including Marathi, Bengali, and even a few foreign languages. Since her passing on February 6, 2022, the void left in the music world is palpable. Yet, her timeless songs continue to resonate, ensuring that her extraordinary legacy remains vibrant across generations.