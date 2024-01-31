Last-Minute Twist: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Alter Wedding Venue. Read Why

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot is known. The couple was planning for a destination wedding abroad, however, latest buzz around Rakul-Jackky wedding hints that there is change in the venue. The soon-to-be married duo has reportedly dropped the plan of exchanging vows on foreign land and will be tying the knot in India instead.

After nearly three years of courtship, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani are finally ready to embark on the journey of matrimony. Recent reports initially hinted that the couple would exchange vows on February 21 in Goa. However, the latest updates reveal a twist in their wedding tale: they had originally intended to have a destination wedding overseas but opted for India instead. So, what prompted this change?

According to reports, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's elaborate wedding festivities will span two days, culminating on February 21 in Goa. Initially eyeing a lavish celebration abroad, the couple had meticulously planned every detail for nearly six months. However, a pivotal moment arrived in mid-December when they heeded the call of India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, urging affluent families and celebrities to host their grand occasions within the country's borders.

This decision, made in the spirit of national pride and economic contribution, required a comprehensive reset, including changes in destination and accommodations. Despite the considerable adjustments, Rakul and Jackky embraced the shift, driven by their love for the nation and a desire to support its growth.

On the work front, Jackky Bhagnani is currently engrossed in producing projects like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside stars like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet is juggling diverse projects across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and multilingual cinema, including highly anticipated films like Indian 2 and Ayalaan.