Loading...

Last-Minute Twist: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Alter Wedding Venue. Read Why

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Jackky wedding

Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have made some significant changes to their wedding plans, shifting the venue from abroad to India at the last minute. Read on for the scoop behind their decision.

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot is known. The couple was planning for a destination wedding abroad, however, latest buzz around Rakul-Jackky wedding hints that there is change in the venue. The soon-to-be married duo has reportedly dropped the plan of exchanging vows on foreign land and will be tying the knot in India instead.

After nearly three years of courtship, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani are finally ready to embark on the journey of matrimony. Recent reports initially hinted that the couple would exchange vows on February 21 in Goa. However, the latest updates reveal a twist in their wedding tale: they had originally intended to have a destination wedding overseas but opted for India instead. So, what prompted this change?

According to reports, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's elaborate wedding festivities will span two days, culminating on February 21 in Goa. Initially eyeing a lavish celebration abroad, the couple had meticulously planned every detail for nearly six months. However, a pivotal moment arrived in mid-December when they heeded the call of India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, urging affluent families and celebrities to host their grand occasions within the country's borders.

This decision, made in the spirit of national pride and economic contribution, required a comprehensive reset, including changes in destination and accommodations. Despite the considerable adjustments, Rakul and Jackky embraced the shift, driven by their love for the nation and a desire to support its growth.

On the work front, Jackky Bhagnani is currently engrossed in producing projects like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside stars like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet is juggling diverse projects across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and multilingual cinema, including highly anticipated films like Indian 2 and Ayalaan.

Read More

  1. Watch: Rakul Preet Singh blushes as paps tease her amid wedding rumours with Jackky Bhagnani
  2. Rakul Preet's plan B was MBA in fashion, but 'luckily' she 'didn't have to do that'
  3. Tamannaah Bhatia oozes oomph in red dress, Rakul Preet Singh slays her desi look in latest pics

TAGGED:

Rakul Preet SinghJackky BhagnaniRakul Jackky Wedding

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.