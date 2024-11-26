'Last Day Last Shot': Allu Arjun Marks End Of Pushpa 2 Shoot With Behind-The-Scenes Picture

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Allu Arjun shared a behind-the-scenes photo marking the completion of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Ramoji Film City.

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the highly anticipated films of the year and the lead star Allu Arjun shared a heartfelt moment regarding the upcoming movie with his fans. Posting a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram from the sets of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the actor revealed that the team has officially wrapped up filming.

The image, captured at the renowned Ramoji Film City - the largest film studio complex in the world, shows filming equipment, symbolising the efforts poured into the movie's production. Alongside the picture, Allu Arjun wrote in the caption, "LAST DAY LAST SHOT OF PUSHPA. 5 years JOURNEY of PUSHPA completed. What a journey (followed by a heart emoji)."

The image itself offers a glimpse of the bustling film set, with a camera crane and production weights placed prominently in the foreground. The backdrop, featuring a decorated set and crew members in action, hints at the grand scale of the film's production. Fans have flocked to the post, showering it with excitement and anticipation as they await the release of the highly-anticipated sequel.

Set to hit theatres on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule follows the staggering success of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel continues the gripping tale of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, as he ascends to power in the sandalwood smuggling underworld. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, reprising their roles from the first instalment.

