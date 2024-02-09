Lal Salaam Box Office Collection: Here's What Day 1 Early Estimates Suggest for Rajinikanth Starrer

Hyderabad: Amid much anticipation typical of any Rajinikanth release, Lal Salaam hit theaters today. Helmed by Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwarya, the film delves into the themes of communal tension and cricket, with a focus on promoting communal harmony.

While Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth take the lead roles, Rajinikanth plays an extended cameo in Lal Salaam. Supporting cast members include Dhanya Balakrishnan, Vivek Prasanna, and KS Ravi Kumar.

Early predictions for Lal Salaam suggest a promising start at the box office. Ormax Media estimates that the film is likely to gross approximately Rs 5.1 crore in Tamil Nadu alone, while another industry tracker, Sacnilk, anticipates a net collection of around Rs 4 crore across India, spanning all languages. Lal Salaam had an overall 24.25% occupancy for Tamil version on its opening day.

Lal Salaam is billed as a sports drama advocating religious harmony, with Vishnu Rangasamy as the screenwriter and AR Rahman composing the music. The trailer introduced Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth as cricket players from diverse backgrounds, with a cameo appearance by Rajinikanth, who underlines the importance of humanity over religious divides.

Ahead of the release, Rajinikanth shared a jovial picture with Aishwarya, believed to be taken during the filming. In a message written in Tamil, the 73-year-old superstar expressed his love and wished success for the film.

Even Aishwarya's ex-husband, superstar Dhanush, showed support, exclaiming, "Lal Salaam from today!"

Prior to its release, Lal Salaam made headlines when AR Rahman used artificial intelligence to recreate the voices of late playback singers for a song. Rahman issued clarification following chatter about the role of AI in the music industry on social media.