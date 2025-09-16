Lakshmi Manchu Shuts Down Reporter Questioning Her Dressing: 'Would You Ask A Man The Same?'
Lakshmi Manchu confronted a reporter who questioned her dressing at 47, asking why women face scrutiny while male stars like Mahesh Babu escape such comments.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 16, 2025 at 5:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Lakshmi Manchu, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Daksha: A Deadly Conspiracy on September 19, confronted a reporter over a question about her fashion choices.
During an interview with a newswire, while promoting the film, Lakshmi was asked why she dresses the way she does at the age of 47. The reporter mentioned that her move to Mumbai had somehow changed her style. Unfazed, Lakshmi firmly responded that her life journey had shaped her choices.
"I stayed in America before moving back to Hyderabad and now Mumbai. I worked hard to look the way I do, and it gives me confidence to dress the way I wish," she said.
However, the reporter persisted, stating that since she was close to 50 and also the mother of a young girl, it was only natural that people would comment on her dressing. At this point, Lakshmi called out the double standards in the industry and society.
"Would you ask a man the same question? How dare you! How dare you ask me that question? Would you say, Mahesh Babu, you are 50 now? Why are you going shirtless? Then how do you ask a woman the same thing?" she said, without raising her voice. "People learn from what you have asked me here today. As a journalist, be more responsible in the position you take."
The reporter, admitting that he would not pose such a question to a male actor, backtracked by saying he only raised the issue because people commented about her looks on social media. Lakshmi, however, wasn't done making her point.
"I know a superstar's wife who is still in the industry. Even the films she was once offered have been taken away after her divorce because they feel her ex-husband might feel bad. She is waiting to do good work. A man will never face something like that; his life will never change. But a woman takes on so much responsibility. No one gives us freedom; we have to take it on our own," she stated.
Directed by Vamsee Krishna Malla, Daksha - The Deadly Conspiracy also stars Siddique, Samuthirakani, Mohan Babu, and Viswant Duddumpudi.
