Lakshmi Manchu Shuts Down Reporter Questioning Her Dressing: 'Would You Ask A Man The Same?'

Hyderabad: Actor Lakshmi Manchu, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Daksha: A Deadly Conspiracy on September 19, confronted a reporter over a question about her fashion choices.

During an interview with a newswire, while promoting the film, Lakshmi was asked why she dresses the way she does at the age of 47. The reporter mentioned that her move to Mumbai had somehow changed her style. Unfazed, Lakshmi firmly responded that her life journey had shaped her choices.

"I stayed in America before moving back to Hyderabad and now Mumbai. I worked hard to look the way I do, and it gives me confidence to dress the way I wish," she said.

However, the reporter persisted, stating that since she was close to 50 and also the mother of a young girl, it was only natural that people would comment on her dressing. At this point, Lakshmi called out the double standards in the industry and society.