Laila Majnu: Triptii Dimri's Debut Film Set for Grand Theatrical Re-Release Post OTT Success

Hyderabad: Actors Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary's debut film Laila Majnu is all set to hit cinema halls on August 9, 2024, globally after fans showered immense love on the flick on its OTT release. Catering to the high demands to re-release the film, the makers have finally come up with a date. The Sajid Ali directorial did not perform well at the box office in 2018, however, it went on to become a cult favourite and received critical praise after being released on streaming services, winning over many viewers.

Imtiaz Ali, who penned the script of the film, was ecstatic to share that Laila Majnu was returning on public demand. Taking to Instagram, he penned a heartfelt note, which read: "Laila Majnu back on popular demand!!! gratitude to your love that pulled it into theatres again after six years!! re-realizing 9th Aug ‘24 in cinemas nationwide (check picture) congratulations team LM." Along with the note, he shared a picture of a handwritten sheet with the list of theatres where the film will be re-released.

Talking about the film in an interview, Triptii, who is now deemed as the national crush, said that she did not go through the audition process for her role in Laila Majnu. Rather, the casting director for the movie found her and recommended that she try out after recognising her Kashmiri appearance. As a result, she was cast in the role, which launched her career.

The film presented by Imtiaz Ali was first released on September 7, 2018. Avinash Tiwary played the main role alongside Triptii Dimri in the romantic drama, which was written and directed by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali. The story revolves around two Kashmiri lovers named Qais and Laila, who are unable to unite due to tensions from their families. However, fate intervenes, and while Laila marries someone else, Qais leaves for London.

Although the film didn't receive a great reception from critics, its music became an enormous smash and won several accolades. It was Hitesh Sonik who composed the background music. The lyrics were written by Mehmood Gaami, Irshad Kamil, and Muhammad Muneem. Joi Barua, Alif, and Niladri Kumar composed the songs.