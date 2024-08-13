Laila Majnu Box Office: Triptii-Avinash Starrer Shatters Original Lifetime Collection Within 4 Days Of Re-Release

Hyderabad: The romantic film Laila Majnu, after six years since its original release, has finally secured a pleasant spot. The movie was re-released in theatres last Friday, and in an impressive feat, it surpassed its original box office performance within just four days.

Starring Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri, Laila Majnu faced a disappointing reception upon its release in 2018. Directed by Sajid Ali and produced by his brother, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, the movie struggled at the box office, earning slightly more than Rs 2 crore during its first run. However, over time, it has garnered a devoted fan base, with its music, storytelling, and performances receiving significant praise and recognition.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Laila Majnu approximately earned Rs 70 lakh on its fourth day, which is nearly three times its opening day gross of Rs 25 lakh. Overall, during the first four days of its re-release, the film has amassed around Rs 2.85 crores, which is already higher than the entire earnings of its original week's run. Laila Majnu is projected to exceed its original total of approximately Rs 3.20 crores gross in India within just five days. The impressive performance is particularly notable, given that the film nearly went unnoticed during its first run in 2018.

With only two days left to showcase before the arrival of major new releases like Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2, Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, and John Abraham's Vedaa, Laila Majnu's position will soon become more competitive. The release of three new films slated for August 15 is expected to impact its screenings. Nevertheless, considering its positive momentum over the weekend, industry experts speculate that Laila Majnu may continue to gather traction, even if it operates at fewer screens after the big holiday weekend.