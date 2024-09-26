ETV Bharat / entertainment

Laapataa Ladies Writer Sneha Desai on Film Federation's Controversial Oscar Citation: 'They Could've Been More Cautious'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Sneha Desai, screenwriter of Laapataa Ladies, addressed the controversy over the Film Federation of India's citation for selecting the film as India's 2025 Oscar entry. Desai downplayed the backlash over the citation's wording, which some found clashed with the film's feminist themes, suggesting it may not reflect the jury's views.

Laapataa Ladies' Writer Responds To Controversial Oscar Citation: 'Benefit Of The Doubt' Given To FFI
Laapataa Ladies' Writer Responds To Controversial FFI Oscar Citation (Photo: PTI, Film Poster)

Hyderabad: Laapataa Ladies screenwriter Sneha Desai has addressed the controversy surrounding the Film Federation of India (FFI)'s citation for choosing the film as India's official entry to the 2025 Academy Awards. Desai stated that while the wording of the citation was widely criticised online, she prefers to give FFI "the benefit of the doubt," suggesting the statement may have been drafted by someone other than the jury itself.

The all-male, 13-member jury of the FFI drew backlash for the citation, which some viewers found problematic, especially given the feminist themes of the Kiran Rao-directed film. The citation read: "Indian women are a strange mixture of submission and dominance. Well-defined, powerful characters in one world, Laapataa Ladies captures this diversity perfectly, though in a semi-idyllic world and in a tongue-in-cheek way." Social media users were quick to point out that this description seemingly clashed with the film's core message of empowering women in rural India.

Laapataa Ladies' Writer Responds To Controversial FFI Oscar Citation (Video source: PTI)

In response, Desai emphasised that she wouldn't want to overanalyse the situation. "I think the citation is not a clear indication of what the entire association or jury stands for. Yes, they could have been more cautious, but I wouldn't want to read too much into it," Desai remarked.

Addressing the lack of female representation on the jury, Desai added, "For not having any woman member on the jury, I don't know how that decision was made, but despite that, it's wonderful that Laapataa Ladies was selected."

Despite the controversy, Desai expressed excitement over the film's Oscar selection. "We are extremely elated… It's just a very gratifying and wonderful feeling," she shared, adding that the cast and crew have been inundated with congratulatory messages.

Laapataa Ladies, set in rural India in the early 2000s, stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma.

READ MORE

  1. Kiran Rao Feels 'Deeply Honoured And Beyond Delighted' As Laapataa Ladies Beats 28 Films For Oscar Entry
  2. Laapataa Ladies India's Official Entry for Oscars 2025; Kiran Rao's Film Beats Animal and 27 Other Contenders
  3. India's Official Entry To Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao Optimistic About Laapataa Ladies, Payal Kapadia 'Fingers Crossed' For All We Imagine As Light

Hyderabad: Laapataa Ladies screenwriter Sneha Desai has addressed the controversy surrounding the Film Federation of India (FFI)'s citation for choosing the film as India's official entry to the 2025 Academy Awards. Desai stated that while the wording of the citation was widely criticised online, she prefers to give FFI "the benefit of the doubt," suggesting the statement may have been drafted by someone other than the jury itself.

The all-male, 13-member jury of the FFI drew backlash for the citation, which some viewers found problematic, especially given the feminist themes of the Kiran Rao-directed film. The citation read: "Indian women are a strange mixture of submission and dominance. Well-defined, powerful characters in one world, Laapataa Ladies captures this diversity perfectly, though in a semi-idyllic world and in a tongue-in-cheek way." Social media users were quick to point out that this description seemingly clashed with the film's core message of empowering women in rural India.

Laapataa Ladies' Writer Responds To Controversial FFI Oscar Citation (Video source: PTI)

In response, Desai emphasised that she wouldn't want to overanalyse the situation. "I think the citation is not a clear indication of what the entire association or jury stands for. Yes, they could have been more cautious, but I wouldn't want to read too much into it," Desai remarked.

Addressing the lack of female representation on the jury, Desai added, "For not having any woman member on the jury, I don't know how that decision was made, but despite that, it's wonderful that Laapataa Ladies was selected."

Despite the controversy, Desai expressed excitement over the film's Oscar selection. "We are extremely elated… It's just a very gratifying and wonderful feeling," she shared, adding that the cast and crew have been inundated with congratulatory messages.

Laapataa Ladies, set in rural India in the early 2000s, stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma.

READ MORE

  1. Kiran Rao Feels 'Deeply Honoured And Beyond Delighted' As Laapataa Ladies Beats 28 Films For Oscar Entry
  2. Laapataa Ladies India's Official Entry for Oscars 2025; Kiran Rao's Film Beats Animal and 27 Other Contenders
  3. India's Official Entry To Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao Optimistic About Laapataa Ladies, Payal Kapadia 'Fingers Crossed' For All We Imagine As Light
Last Updated : 2 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LAAPATAA LADIES WRITER SNEHA DESAILAAPATAA LADIESLAAPATAA LADIES OSCAR CITATIONSCREENWRITER SNEHA DESAISNEHA DESAI ON FFI OSCAR CITATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.