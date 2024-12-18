ETV Bharat / entertainment

Laapataa Ladies Out of Oscars 2025 Race, India Pins Hope on Anuja: Check Out Full List Here

India's Laapataa Ladies misses out on the Oscars 2025 shortlist for Best International Feature Film, but hopes now rest on the live-action short film Anuja.

Laapataa Ladies Out of Oscars 2025 Race, India Pins Hope on Anuja
Laapataa Ladies Out of Oscars 2025 Race, India Pins Hope on Anuja (Photo: ANI)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: India's hopes of securing a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category at the 2025 Oscars have suffered a setback as Laapataa Ladies, the country's official entry, failed to make it to the shortlist. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the list of shortlisted films for 10 categories, and unfortunately, Laapataa Ladies was not included, disappointing Indian audiences and filmmakers alike. However, all is not lost for India at this year's Oscars. The country's hopes now rest on Anuja, a live-action short film shortlisted in the Best Live-Action Short Film category, with Guneet Monga Kapoor serving as its producer.

Directed by Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies was India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards. The film tells the heartwarming and humorous story of two young brides accidentally swapped on a train, with the backdrop of rural India setting the stage for their unexpected journey. The film features a stellar cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies was released on March 1, 2024.

Despite the promise of its compelling narrative, the film was unable to advance to the next round of voting for the Best International Feature Film category. The Academy's shortlisting process for international films is notoriously competitive, with submissions from over 85 countries vying for a place among the top contenders. The Academy's shortlist for the Best International Feature Film category includes a diverse set of films from various parts of the world, including I'm Still Here from Brazil, Universal Language from Canada, Emilia Perez from France, and How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies from Thailand, among others.

India's Oscar Hope Now Rests on Anuja

While the absence of Laapataa Ladies from the Oscars shortlist is undoubtedly a setback, India still has a chance to make its mark on the global stage with Anuja, a live-action short film that has made it to the shortlist. Directed by Guneet Monga Kapoor, Anuja shines a spotlight on the grave issue of child labour within the garment industry, focusing on the impact it has on the lives of young workers. The film features actor Nagesh Bhonsle in a pivotal role and has garnered significant attention for its socially relevant narrative.

The inclusion of Anuja in the Oscar race is a significant achievement, especially considering that this category is no less competitive, with over 180 films qualifying. Guneet Monga Kapoor, known for her work on internationally acclaimed films such as The Lunchbox and Period: End of Sentence, is a highly respected producer, and her involvement with Anuja only enhances the film's chances as it moves closer to securing a place in top 5.

The 97th Academy Awards: Full Shortlist Revealed

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the complete shortlist for the 97th Academy Awards in several categories. The nominations voting process will begin in January 2025, and the final nominations will be announced on January 17, 2025. Here is a look at the full list of shortlisted films for key categories:

Documentary Feature Film

  • The Bibi Files
  • Black Box Diaries
  • Dahomey
  • Daughters
  • Eno
  • Frida
  • Hollywoodgate
  • No Other Land
  • Porcelain War
  • Queendom
  • The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
  • Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
  • Sugarcane
  • Union
  • Will & Harper

Documentary Short Film

  • Chasing Roo
  • Death by Numbers
  • Eternal Father
  • I Am Ready, Warden
  • Incident
  • Instruments of a Beating Heart
  • Keeper
  • Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World
  • Once upon a Time in Ukraine
  • The Only Girl in the Orchestra
  • Planetwalker
  • The Quilters
  • Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr
  • A Swim Lesson
  • Until He's Back

International Feature Film

  • I'm Still Here (Brazil)
  • Universal Language (Canada)
  • Waves (Czech Republic)
  • The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
  • Emilia Perez (France)
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
  • Touch (Iceland)
  • Kneecap (Ireland)
  • Vermiglio (Italy)
  • Flow (Latvia)
  • Armand (Norway)
  • From Ground Zero (Palestine)
  • Dahomey (Senegal)
  • How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (Thailand)
  • Santosh (United Kingdom)

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • The Apprentice
  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
  • A Different Man
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Perez
  • Maria
  • Nosferatu
  • The Substance
  • Waltzing with Brando
  • Wicked

Music (Original Score)

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Babygirl
  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
  • Blink Twice
  • Blitz
  • The Brutalist
  • Challengers
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Perez
  • The Fire Inside
  • Gladiator II
  • Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1
  • Inside Out 2
  • Nosferatu
  • The Room Next Door
  • Sing Sing
  • The Six Triple Eight
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot
  • Young Woman and the Sea

Live Action Short Film

  • Anuja
  • Clodagh
  • The Compatriot
  • Crust
  • Dovecote
  • Edge of Space
  • The Ice Cream Man
  • I'm Not a Robot
  • The Last Ranger
  • A Lien
  • The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
  • The Masterpiece
  • An Orange from Jaffa
  • Paris 70
  • Room Taken

Sound

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Blitz
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Perez
  • Gladiator II
  • Joker: Folie a Deux
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot

Visual Effects

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Better Man
  • Civil War
  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Gladiator II
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • Mufasa: The Lion King
  • Twisters
  • Wicked

