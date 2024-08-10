Kiran Rao Elated with Laapataa Ladies' Historic SC Screening, Reveals Aamir Khan Was Told to Opt for OTT Due to 'Lack of Stars and Glamour'

New Delhi: On Friday, director-producer-screenwriter Kiran Rao attended a special screening of her film Laapataa Ladies at the Supreme Court of India. The film's producer and Kiran’s former husband, superstar Aamir Khan, engaged in a discussion with Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud following the screening, which was part of a gender sensitisation program.

The screening, which was attended by the apex court’s judges, came after Laapataa Ladies received critical acclaim upon its theatrical release earlier this year. Aamir Khan spoke about his decision to produce the film, which stemmed from a mix of fear and ambition.

Kiran Rao Elated with Laapataa Ladies' Historic SC Screening (ANI)

"I was telling sir (CJI) that during COVID, when I was 56, I felt this might be the final phase of my career. I plan to work actively for another 15 years, possibly until I’m 70, and beyond that, who knows? I wanted to give back to the industry, society, and country that have given me so much. Initially, I thought of doing one film a year, but as a producer, I can support multiple stories that I feel strongly about," Aamir shared.

Known for his involvement in socially relevant films, Aamir expressed his desire to support new filmmaking talent through his production work. Laapataa Ladies represents a step in this direction.

"This film allows me to provide a platform for new writers, directors, and other talents. Laapataa Ladies is just the beginning. I hope to produce four to five films a year to bring more such stories to light," he added.

Before the screening, Kiran Rao expressed her deep honour and pride at having her film showcased by the Supreme Court as part of the activities celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Court’s establishment.

"It fills my heart with immense pride to see Laapataa Ladies making history at the Supreme Court of India. I am truly grateful to Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud for this rare honour," Rao said.

She further remarked, "From the beginning, we hoped the story of Phool and Jaya would resonate deeply, but the extraordinary response from audiences has far exceeded our expectations. Thank you for the immense love and support for our film."

During the event, CJI DY Chandrachud asked Kiran Rao about her inspiration for the film. Rao explained that the original script by Biplab Goswami, which Aamir had discovered through the Screen Writers Association’s competition, led them to purchase the rights in 2020. They added more humour to the script to enhance its dramatic narrative.

"The film had a long journey. Given the changing dynamics of the cinema industry and business, many advised Aamir to release it directly on OTT due to the lack of stars and glamour. However, the audience’s love for the film proves that it was worth releasing in cinemas," Rao added.

Laapataa Ladies tells the story of two newlywed brides who are accidentally exchanged during a train journey to their husbands' homes. The film performed reasonably well at the box office and achieved greater success on Netflix, where it broke several viewership records.

