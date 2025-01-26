L2E Teaser: "This Deal Is With The Devil" – Mohanlal Returns as PKR's Family Saviour in High-Stakes Lucifer Sequel

Hyderabad: The much-awaited teaser for L2: Empuraan finally dropped on Republic Day, bringing an end to the long wait. As promised, the makers shared it on social media, and it was immediately lapped up by the audience. Set to release on March 27 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film marks the return of superstar Mohanlal in the iconic role of Stephen Nedumpally / Khureshi Abraam.

The teaser, lasting 2 minutes and 23 seconds, begins with a powerful scene showing the aftermath of a brutal battle in Qaraqosh, the 'City of Christians' in northern Iraq, which fell to ISIS in 2014. The next moment, the teaser takes us back to India, reminding us of a pivotal moment in Lucifer, where PKR tells his children, Priya (Manju Warrier) and Jathin (Tovino Thomas), that if things go wrong and he is no longer around, there’s only one person they can turn to for help—Stephen. The stakes are higher this time, as the battle is no longer between good and evil, but between evil and evil.

L2E teaser also teases the burning question, "Who is Stephen Nedumpally?" The answer unfolds in grand style: For Hindus, he is Mahiravana; for Muslims, he is Iblees; and for Christians, he is Lucifer. Halfway through, we see Mohanlal making his return as Khureshi Abraam, stating, "This deal is with the devil," as he prepares to face his enemies. The teaser ends with a brief but impactful appearance by Prithviraj, who hints that he’s ready to act at a moment’s notice, awaiting just one signal from Khureshi Abraam. Prithviraj plays Zayed Masood, described as the 'Emperor’s General.'

L2: Empuraan went on floors in October 2023. Written by Murali Gopy, the film also brings back Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Indrajith Sukumaran in their respective roles from Lucifer. Abhimanyu Singh, Arjun Das, Fazil, and Shine Tom Chacko are also part of the impressive cast. Cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev and composer Deepak Dev return for the sequel as well. The film is produced jointly by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions.



A few interesting facts about the film:

- Prithviraj made his directorial debut with Lucifer

- Shot in UK, USA, UAE and India, L2E filming wrapped up on December 1, 2024 by the banks of Malampuzha reservoir in Kerala.

- Lucifer was released on March 28, 2019. The sequel will be released six years later, but a day earlier, on March 27.

- L2: Empuraan marks Prithviraj Sukumaran’s third directorial venture after Lucifer and Bro Daddy.