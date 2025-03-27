ETV Bharat / entertainment

L2 Empuraan X Review: Does Mohanlal And Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Match Its Prequel Lucifer?

Mohanlal's film L2 Empuraan hit screens on March 27. The film opened to packed theatres and positive response. Check out the X reviews here.

Hyderabad: Mohanlal's much-awaited sequel L2: Empuraan has finally hit theatres, and early reactions from audiences on X (formerly known as Twitter) are pouring in. The film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, serves as the second installment in the Lucifer trilogy. It promises a blend of high-octane action, gripping political drama, and a visually stunning cinematic experience.

With Mohanlal reprising his role as Khureshi-Ab'raam (Stephen Nedumpally), the film expands the story into deeper political and global conspiracies. Empuraan also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, and Abhimanyu Singh. Notably, the film has made history as the first-ever Malayalam film to be released in IMAX, alongside its multi-language release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

Fans and critics have taken to X to share their thoughts, with most reviews praising the intensity, cinematography, background score (BGM), and Mohanlal's magnetic screen presence. Giving the film, 9 out of 10, a movie biff wrote: "A perfect Part 2 for Lucifer! Well-made political entertainer with enough goosebumps moments! Mohanlal my man, Prithviraj the ambassador of Mollywood! 9/10!"

Another one shared: "Visually stunning, action-packed, and emotionally engaging! The second half and climax are next level! Prithviraj cooked! 5/5." Another positive X review read: "Mohanlal shines as always. The making is top-notch, almost Hollywood level. However, it lacks the magic of Lucifer but still powerful enough to break records."

While many hailed Mohanlal's performance as electrifying, some felt the first half was slower, focusing on buildup rather than storytelling and execution. However, once Mohanlal enters the frame, the film transforms into a mass entertainer. "First half builds up slowly, but once Lalettan enters, it's pure mass! Emotional interval block leaves you hyped for the second half!"

The second half has been widely praised, with many calling the interval and climax 'goosebumps-worthy' moments. The Jungle Fight scene and intense action sequences have also been singled out as highlights. "Technically brilliant, stunning cinematography, and thrilling mass sequences. Jungle Fight is a banger! But compared to Lucifer, this is slightly weaker. Still worth watching!"

Despite minor criticisms, Empuraan is being hailed as a massive theatre experience, with top-notch visuals, action, and an engaging storyline. "Paisa Vasool! Lalettan's screen presence is 🔥! Prithviraj nailed it as both director and actor! 3.5/5." Another wrote: "Good thriller, Mohanlal looks terrific! Music & BGM fire! Technical aspects 💯! 3.5/5."

All in all, the film has been able to deliver what it promised. Lucifer, the first part of the franchise, was released in 2019. It marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Lucifer went on to make over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. It remains to be seen that with mostly positive response whether the film will be able to outdo its prequel or not.

