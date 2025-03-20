L2: Empuraan Trailer - Mohanlal Returns as Saviour In Prithviraj's High-Stakes Action-Packed Drama; Malayalam Version Out

Hyderabad: The wait for the L2: Empuraan trailer ended sooner than expected. The makers had originally planned to release the much-awaited promotional asset at 1:08 PM today, March 20. However, the team dropped the trailer at midnight, reportedly due to online leaks.

The L2: Empuraan trailer promises a visual spectacle and a treat for Mohanlal fans. The superstar reprises his role as Khureshi Ab'raam/Stephen Nedumpally in the film helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The trailer build curiosity with flashbacks that hint at his buried past, while a fierce political battle unfolds. But why is this former MLA so feared? What secrets does he hide?

Mohanlal took to social media to share Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada trailers, writing, "Remember… it's YOU who summoned the DEVIL at this hour!" The Malayalam version of the L2: Empuraan trailer was released this morning, hours after the other language versions.

The trailer opens with PK Ramdas's voice-over, declaring that his children, are not his true successors. We meet Tovino Thomas as Jathin Ramdas and new characters played by Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nikhat Khan as politicians. Manju Warrier’s Priya Ramdas speaks of her daughter as her only hope.

Almost 4-minute long trailer is amped up by action sequences involving drug cartels and Jihadi groups targeting Khureshi Ab'raam. Mohanlal’s grand entry comes nearly a minute in, reinforcing that there’s more to his character than meets the eye. Prithviraj appears as the stylish and intense Zayed Masood.

The trailer ends on a cliffhanger, where Indrajith Sukumaran’s Govardhan asks Stephen to return to Kerala to save his land—to save God's Own Country. He also poses the question everyone is eager to hear the answer to: "Who are you?" Mohanlal, in his deep voice, responds, "Lucifer!"

L2: Empuraan is the second installment of the Lucifer trilogy. Mohanlal returns as Khureshi Ab'raam/Stephen Nedumpally, while Prithviraj plays Zayed Masood. Karthikeya Dev essays Masood’s younger version. Tovino Thomas is Jathin Ramdas, Indrajith Sukumaran plays Govardhan, and Manju Warrier is Priyadarshini Ramdas. The cast also includes Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, Andrea Tivadar, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The film is written by Murali Gopy and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan, and Subaskaran Allirajah. Sujith Vaassudev handles cinematography, with Akhilesh Mohan as the editor.

The Mohanlal starrer is set to hit theatres on March 27, 2025.