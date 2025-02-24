L2 - Empuraan: Game Of Thrones Actor Jerome Flynn Opens Up About His 'Completely Different Experience' In Mohanlal's Film

Hyderabad: The Game of Thrones fame actor Jerome Flynn has been roped in to play a key role in the Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan. The film will mark his Indian film debut with the highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer with a diverse star cast. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film stars Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead role.

Taking to X, Mohanlal revealed character 7 as Boris Oliver played by the English actor Jerome. Unveiling his first look poster from the film, he wrote: "Character No. 07 Jerome Flynn as Boris Oliver in #L2E #EMPURAAN." The news of Flynn joining the star cast has the fans of the actor and the HBO series Game of Thrones beaming with excitement.

The actor too shared his excitement for working on an Indian film. In a heartfelt video shared by Prithviraj on YouTube, Flynn introduced his character and explained how he got involved in the project. "I play the part of Boris in Empuraan or L2:E. I can't quite remember how I got roped into this job, but I’m so glad I did because it was a completely different experience from what I'm used to having over in the UK or the US," Flynn shared.

He also shared his excitement about joining the Mollywood film and discussed his spiritual connection to India. "It's extra special to me because India was a really important, precious part of my journey. The whole experience of being in India changed my life forever."

Though the actor did not film in India, he said, "The vibe on the set, even though we never went to India, felt like being back in the middle of a Delhi roundabout. There was a beautiful orchestrated chaos, and everybody was sweet and really loved their job. It made it one of the most enjoyable jobs I’ve ever done."

Teasing his character's significance in the film, Jerome said "I can't give away too much about my character except to say that he plays an important role in Khuresh's journey. I really hope you enjoy it as much as I've enjoyed making it." L2: Empuraan is set to release on March 27, 2025, and features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Nikhat Hegde and more.