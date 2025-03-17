L2: Empuraan First Day First Show Timings Announced; Mohanlal Thanks Fans For 'Fantastic Flash Mob' At Times Square

Hyderabad: The makers of the much-awaited Malayalam film L2: Empuraan have finally announced a major update, sending fans into a frenzy! Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram to reveal that the film's first day, first show will commence at 6:00 AM IST on March 27, 2025. Screenings will also take place worldwide at corresponding local times.

Along with this exciting announcement, Prithviraj also shared a new poster featuring Mohanlal in a commanding presence, standing amidst a crowd of police officers, media, and the public. He captioned the post: "The first day, first show of #L2E #Empuraan will start at 6:00 AM IST on the 27th of March 2025. Shows across the world will start at the corresponding time in respective time zones. Stay tuned for further details! Malayalam | Tamil | Hindi | Telugu | Kannada."

Massive Fan Frenzy: Mohanlal Fans Take Over Times Square

As excitement for Empuraan reaches new heights, Mohanlal's fans in the US turned Times Square into a celebration zone. The grand event, organised by Aashirvad Hollywood, saw hundreds of fans gathering for the first-ever Mohanlal fan meet-up in the US.

Fans travelled from various parts of the country, including Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Colorado, with some even flying in from Canada to be part of the celebrations. The highlight of the evening was an electrifying flash mob, where fans, dressed in white shirts and mundu, recreated Mohanlal's iconic look from Lucifer and performed an energetic dance routine.

The event also served as the official launch of ticket sales for L2: Empuraan in the US. The film, distributed by Aashirvad Hollywood and Prime Media, will be released on over 300 screens across the US.

Mohanlal Expresses Gratitude to Fans

Following the overwhelming response at Times Square, Mohanlal took to his Instagram Stories to express his gratitude to fans for their unwavering love and enthusiasm. In one of his IG Stories, he wrote, "A heartfelt thank you to Bina Menon and the talented students of Kalashri School of Arts for their fantastic flash mob at Times Square! Grateful to everyone who made this moment so special - you made the L2E / Empuraan experience unforgettable!"

Mohanlal Thanks Fans For 'Fantastic Flash Mob' At Times Square (Photo: Instagram Story)

In another, he penned, "Forever grateful for your love & support. Thank you, my friends in USA!"

Mohanlal Thanks Fans For 'Fantastic Flash Mob' At Times Square (Photo: Instagram Story)

About L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, which saw Mohanlal portraying Khureshi-Ab'raam, aka Stephen Nedumpally. The sequel, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and penned by Murali Gopy, promises to take the story forward with even more intense drama, action, and political intrigue.

Prithviraj, who played Zayed Masood in Lucifer, will reprise his role in Empuraan, this time with an extended screen presence. The film is jointly produced by Lyca Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Sree Gokulam Movies and boasts a star-studded cast, including Tovino Thomas and British actor Jerome Flynn, best known for his role as Bronn in Game of Thrones, marking his debut in Indian cinema.

The ensemble cast also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Arjun Das, Saikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Baiju Santhosh. With its release set for March 27, 2025, the film will hit theatres in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.