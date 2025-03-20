L2 Empuraan: Countdown Begins for Advance Booking of Mohanlal's Biggest Malayalam Sequel

Hyderabad: The excitement around L2: Empuraan is at an all-time high with the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer set to open its advance bookings tomorrow, March 21, 2025. With only a week remaining until the official release on March 27, 2025, fans are already excited to watch Mohanlal on the big screens. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Empuraan promises to elevate the stakes with its high-octane action sequences, grandiose scale, and gripping narrative.

The announcement that advance booking will commence at 9:00 AM on March 21 has sent fans into a frenzy, with online ticketing platforms expected to see massive traffic. With the buzz generated by the release of the trailer, which crossed a million views within hours, the film's pre-sale is shaping up to be nothing short of a record-breaking phenomenon. The trailer was launched in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, ensuring that Empuraan reaches a vast audience across India and beyond.

Around the world, pre-booking of Empuraan so far has been remarkable. Industry tracker Sacnilk has reported over Rs 12 crore in pre-sales globally, which is a record for a Malayalam film outside of India. Internationally, markets like Australia and others have reported extraordinary figures too. The film's release signals a historic moment in Malayalam film industry, as Empuraan is the state's first IMAX film.

The film is an action thriller and is expected to be a great box office success, with projections of the opening weekend worldwide between Rs 40-50 crore as per Sacnilk. The star cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, and international actor Jerome Flynn.