L2 - Empuraan Box Office Day 3: Mohanlal's Film Nears Rs 50 Crore Mark in India Despite 17 Cuts Controversy

Hyderabad: Superstar Mohanlal's highly anticipated sequel L2: Empuraan is rewriting box office history. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is eyeing Rs 50 crore in just three days, setting new benchmarks for Malayalam cinema. With a mix of high-octane action, gripping storytelling, and intense performances, the film is on track to become one of the biggest Mollywood blockbusters.

Domestic Box Office: Strong Third-Day Collections

After a record-breaking opening, L2: Empuraan continues its strong run at the Indian box office. On day 3, the film collected Rs 13.5 crore, showing an upward trend after a slight dip on day 2. Despite the Friday drop, the film gained momentum on Saturday, indicating strong word-of-mouth support. Here is how the film has fared so far:

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 21 Cr Day 2 Rs 11.5 Cr Day 3 Rs 13.5 Cr (Early estimate) Total Rs 46 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

Global Box Office: Empuraan's Phenomenal Overseas Run

L2: Empuraan is performing exceptionally well in international markets, setting multiple records. Early reports suggest that the movie has crossed $10 million (Rs 85 crore) overseas within three days.

North America: $2 million+ in the U.S. and Canada

United Kingdom: £1 million+ (First Malayalam film to do so)

Australia: A$1 million+ (Highest Mollywood grosser)

UAE & GCC: Massive collections expected by Sunday

An X post from a trade analyst confirmed the L2 Empuraan's meteoric rise: "L2: Empuraan crosses $1.4M in North America as of 7:30 AM EST! Big Saturday loading, prime-time shows already SOLD OUT!" Another X post read: "History rewritten! Empuraan becomes the highest Malayalam grosser in the UK in just 2 days, surpassing Aadujeevitham! First-ever £1M Mollywood grosser!"

Records Broken by L2: Empuraan

The film is setting new records for the Malayalam film industry:

Fastest Malayalam Film to Cross Rs 100 Crore Worldwide (2 Days)

Highest Opening Day for a Malayalam Film (Rs 21 crore in India)

Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Overseas in Just 3 Days

Biggest Ever UK Grosser for a Malayalam Movie

Likely to Become Mollywood's First Rs 200 Crore Film by This Weekend

Controversy: Film to Undergo 17 Cuts Amid Backlash

Despite its roaring success, L2: Empuraan has faced controversy over some of its scenes. The production team has announced that 17 cuts will be made, including edits to riot sequences and depictions of violence against women. BJP leader V Muraleedharan commented, "The party's stance has been made clear, and I won't contradict the state president. As a film lover, people can have their own opinions."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state general secretary K Ganesh has called for an investigation into director Prithviraj Sukumaran's "foreign connections," questioning the ideological themes in his films.

