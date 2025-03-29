L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 2: Fastest Malayalam Film to Hit Rs 100 Cr Globally, But Mohanlal Starrer Drops 44.05% in India

Hyderabad: L2: Empuraan hit the big screens on March 27 amidst immense anticipation. The film, headlined by Mohanlal, created waves with its pre-sale trends, and the hype translated well at the ticket counters on its opening day. The action thriller made history in several countries as the first-ever Malayalam release to achieve such feats. However, after an outstanding opening day, the film saw a drop in collections on its second day in India.

L2: Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 2

As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Empuraan earned Rs 11.75 crore on its second day. The Malayalam version of the film is leading the charts, as this is Mohanlal's home turf. The Malayalam version of Empuraan fetched Rs 10.75 crore, while the Kannada version earned Rs 0.03 crore, Telugu Rs 0.27 crore, Tamil Rs 0.3 crore, and Hindi Rs 0.4 crore, bringing the total Day 2 collection to Rs 11.75 crore. The film had earned Rs 21 crore net on its opening day in India. By the end of its two-day run, Empuraan had grossed Rs 32.75 crore net in India. The collections saw a drop of 44.05% in the domestic market on Day 2.

Fastest Malayalam Film To Hit Rs 100 Cr Mark

There have been 9 Malayalam films that crossed the Rs 100 crore gross milestone at the worldwide box office, and superstar Mohanlal’s record-breaking action thriller L2: Empuraan has become the 10th film to achieve this feat, doing so faster than all its predecessors. Empuraan had an enormous opening of around Rs 67.50 crore, and it continued to perform excellently on the second day, crossing Rs 100 crore globally. This makes it the fastest Malayalam film to hit this milestone, surpassing Aadujeevitham, which took 9 days to reach the same benchmark.

5th Biggest Malayalam Grosser of All Time

Empuraan has grossed around Rs 40 crore at the domestic box office, with an overseas collection of Rs 60+ crore as of Friday (Day 2). It is the first Malayalam film of the year to hit the box office century worldwide. By Saturday, the film is likely to become the 5th biggest Malayalam grosser of all time, with hopes to rise to number 2 by Sunday. With the Eid holiday on Monday, the movie has a chance to become the biggest Mollywood grosser of all time within its first week, surpassing Manjummel Boys' lifetime worldwide total of Rs 241 crore gross.

Empuraan Box Office Records

The makers have claimed that Empuraan has become the highest single-day grosser in the Middle East for any Indian film, earning $2.45 million in the region.

The makers also announced that Empuraan crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide in less than 48 hours.

Empuraan has become the biggest overseas opener, crossing $5 million in the overseas market.

According to distributors RFT Films, L2: Empuraan has broken records, becoming the biggest opener in the UK, setting new benchmarks for Indian cinema.

Tough Competition Ahead

Empuraan enjoyed a one-day solo release window before films like Veera Dheera Sooran, Robinhood, and Mad Square hit the screens on March 28. The film will face even stiffer competition when Salman Khan's Eid release Sikandar arrives in theatres on March 30. While there are no major Malayalam releases that can compete with Empuraan, in other languages, the film faces a fair share of competitors vying for the audience's attention.