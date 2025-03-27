L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 1: Rs 50 Cr+ Opening Projected for Mohanlal's Film, Worldwide Pre-Sales Surpass Rs 80 Cr

Hyderabad: Prithviraj Sukumaran's ambitious directorial venture L2: Empuraan, starring superstar Mohanlal, hit the big screens globally today, March 27. This film, which is the second installment in the Lucifer trilogy, arrives exactly six years after the release of the first film, Lucifer, on March 28, 2019. From the moment advance bookings opened, Empuraan has garnered an overwhelming response, one that even Prithviraj said that he did not anticipate. The film is set to have a record-breaking opening in the history of Malayalam cinema.

A Promising Start and High Expectations

From the very beginning, the buzz around Empuraan has been absolutely incredible. With superstar Mammootty, who shares a close friendship with Mohanlal, rooting for the film, and fans from all across the country excited about it, expectations are sky-high. The movie is poised to expand the reach and influence of Malayalam cinema like never before. If the current momentum continues, Empuraan might just announce Mollywood's arrival in the Pan-India film market. Trade expert Taran Adarsh has pointed out that Empuraan is on track to shatter opening-day records, and if this trend holds, it could revolutionise the Malayalam film industry.

L2: Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 1 So Far

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the box office collections for L2: Empuraan on Day 1 have crossed Rs 5.49 crore net in India so far. The numbers are still increasing and are expected to reach a grand total when the final figures are reported at around 10 pm.

L2: Empuraan is on the verge of joining an exclusive list of only four other Indian film industries that have achieved a Rs 50 crore opening at the worldwide box office. The productions are namely Chennai Express (Hindi), Baahubali (Telugu), Kabali (Tamil), KGF 2 (Kannada).

However, Empuraan's achievement is even more impressive due to Mollywood's smaller market size.

Makers Claim Rs 80 Cr Pre-sales Wordlwide

Meanwhile, the film's producers claim that Empuraan has already dethroned all competition to become the biggest opener in the history of Malayalam cinema. Sree Gokulam Movies, one of the co-producing banners, shared on social media that the film has crossed the Rs 80 crore mark in advance bookings alone.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Empuraan is all set to storm the box office after generating sensational advance sales both in India and worldwide. The film has broken records daily since the opening of advance bookings, and achieving more than double the pre-sales of the previous biggest Malayalam opener, Marakkar (Rs 20 crore gross), is a remarkable achievement that no one had anticipated.

A Groundbreaking Film for Malayalam Cinema

Empuraan is a groundbreaking film for the Malayalam industry in many ways. The film is made on a budget that is unprecedented for Malayalam productions. While the filmmakers have not disclosed the exact budget, Prithviraj, during the Hyderabad promotions, shared that the film’s budget is actually lower than what audiences might assume after watching it.

This will also be the first Malayalam film to release in IMAX format. While the film was not shot on IMAX, it has been adapted for an IMAX release using modern IMAX mastering technology.

Team Empuraan

L2: Empuraan is co-produced by Mohanlal’s Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and LYca Productions. Sujith Vaassudev returns as the cinematographer from the first installment of the franchise, while Deepak Dev composes the music. Akhilesh Mohan has been brought in as the editor for this high-budget film.

The Plot

The synopsis of Empuraan, as per IMDb, reads: "The journey of Stephen Nedumpally, a man leading a double life as Khureshi Ab'raam, an enigmatic leader of a powerful global crime syndicate." However, the trailer hints at a high-stakes drama where Mohanlal returns to save PK Ramdas’ family and the state of Kerala itself. The trailer builds curiosity with flashbacks that suggest a buried past, all while a fierce political battle unfolds. Why is this former MLA so feared, and what secrets does he conceal?

L2: Empuraan hit theatres on March 27, in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil languages.