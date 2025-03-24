L2: Empuraan Advance Bookings Hit Rs 30 Cr Worldwide, Mohanlal's Film Breaks Pre-Sales Record in India

Hyderabad: Malayalam screen icon Mohanlal is making waves with the pre-sale trends of his next release L2: Empuraan. The much-anticipated action thriller, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has created a new record in advance booking, surpassing the big guns of Bollywood and Tollywood. L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the Lucifer trilogy by Murali Gopy and is mounted on a big scale. While the makers have kept the budget under wraps, it is said that L2: Empuraan is the costliest film ever made in Malayalam cinema.

L2: Empuraan Advance Booking

The demand for tickets in Kerala has been unprecedented, with the first day itself setting a record. The pre-sales for the film opened on March 21, and in just 24 hours, a staggering 628,000 tickets were sold on the ticketing platform, BookMyShow, shared makers on social media.

In terms of advance gross collection, L2: Empuraan has already made around Rs 12.43 crores (including fan shows) on its first day in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, worldwide pre-sales have crossed the Rs 30 crore mark, which is now the highest first-day collection for a Mollywood film. With more than 4 days left for release, the movie is expected to break even more records at the box office.

Opening Day Pre-sales Record in India

No other film has ever sold more than 350,000 tickets within the first 24 hours.

The previous record holder was Kalki 2898 AD (starring Prabhas), which sold 341,780 tickets in the same timeframe.

L2: Empuraan has nearly doubled this figure.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan follows closely in third place, with an impressive 253,000 tickets sold.

The 628,000 tickets sold represent bookings for all days, not just the opening day.

Over 500,000 tickets have already been sold for opening day alone, setting a new record for any Malayalam release.

A Grand Sequel to Lucifer

L2: Empuraan follows the massive success of the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. The sequel dives deeper into the life of Mohanlal’s character, Stephen Nedumpally, and expands the universe of the political thriller. Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas in association with Lyca Productions, the film is one of the most ambitious projects in Malayalam cinema, with large-scale action sequences shot at international locations.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Journey with Empuraan

At the Empuraan trailer launch event, director Prithviraj Sukumaran shared, "This was always conceived as a trilogy by the writer Murali Gopy. For the second film, the scale and canvas are beyond anything our industry has seen. It couldn’t have been made just as a Malayalam film. In 2022, I flew to Mohanlal sir’s office to narrate the script of Empuraan. I thought they would say it was impossible, but as soon as I finished, Mohanlal sir said, ‘We are doing this. Let’s go to dinner.'"

Delays Due to the Pandemic

The film’s shooting was initially planned for mid-2020 but faced delays due to the pandemic. This gave screenwriter Murali Gopy time to expand the film's scale. Pre-production began in 2022, and now, the film is all set to be a massive release.

L2E Cast

Mohanlal aside, L2: Empuraan features Tovino Thomas, who returns as Jathin Ramdas while Manju Warrier reprises her role as Priya Ramdas. New additions include Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nikhat Khan, who play pivotal roles in the film. Prithviraj also stars in the film as Zayed Masood, the "Emperor’s General". The film will be released on March 27 in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil, and will also be available in IMAX.