L2 Empuraan Advance Booking Shatters Records: Mohanlal Starrer Set For Biggest Opening In Malayalam Cinema History

Hyderabad: Mohanlal's highly anticipated action thriller L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is creating an unprecedented buzz ahead of its worldwide release on March 27, 2024. The film, a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, is witnessing a historic response in its overseas pre-sales, rewriting records for a Malayalam film. The domestic bookings for the movie have officially begun today.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, Mohanlal shared a glimpse of the upcoming film with a caption that read, "Can the DEVIL save God's own country? Find out on March 27th. All India bookings opened. BMS - Bit.ly/EmpuraanBMS, Paytm - Bit.ly/EmpuraanPaytm, District - Bit.ly/EmpuraanDistrict, Ticketnew - Bit.ly/EmpuraanTicketnew."
With six days still left for release, Empuraan has already crossed Rs 10 crore in pre-sales overseas, a feat never seen before for a Malayalam film. Including worldwide bookings, the total advance sales have exceeded Rs 12 crore gross, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.
As the film's advance booking in India has commenced today, trade analysts predict a massive response, especially in Kerala, where Mohanlal enjoys a massive fan following.
Industry experts are confident that Empuraan will deliver the biggest opening day for a Malayalam movie, surpassing all previous records. The trade is estimated to have a gross opening of Rs 40-50 crore worldwide, which would be more than double the current record held by Marakkar (Rs 20 crore).
Currently, the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time is Manjummel Boys, which has collected Rs 241 crore gross globally. Given Empuraan's incredible buzz, many feel this record will be easily broken, providing the film receives great word-of-mouth after release.
About L2: Empuraan
Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy, Empuraan boasts a stellar cast led by Mohanlal, who reprises his role as Khureshi-Ab'raam/Stephen Nedumpally. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Saniya Iyappan, Sachin Khedekar, and Nyla Usha also make pivotal appearances.
The film also boasts an international cast, with Jerome Flynn (from Game of Thrones), Andrea Tivadar, and Eriq Ebouaney undertaking key roles. Backed by Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies, L2: Empuraan is scheduled to be released nationwide in five languages including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
READ MORE
- L2: Empuraan First Day First Show Timings Announced; Mohanlal Thanks Fans For 'Fantastic Flash Mob' At Times Square
- L2: Empuraan Trailer - Mohanlal Returns as Saviour In Prithviraj's High-Stakes Action-Packed Drama; Malayalam Version Out
- Prithviraj Sukumaran Fanboys Over Rajinikanth's Praise For L2: Empuraan Trailer