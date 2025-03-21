ETV Bharat / entertainment

L2 Empuraan Advance Booking Shatters Records: Mohanlal Starrer Set For Biggest Opening In Malayalam Cinema History

Hyderabad: Mohanlal's highly anticipated action thriller L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is creating an unprecedented buzz ahead of its worldwide release on March 27, 2024. The film, a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, is witnessing a historic response in its overseas pre-sales, rewriting records for a Malayalam film. The domestic bookings for the movie have officially begun today.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Mohanlal shared a glimpse of the upcoming film with a caption that read, "Can the DEVIL save God's own country? Find out on March 27th. All India bookings opened. BMS - Bit.ly/EmpuraanBMS, Paytm - Bit.ly/EmpuraanPaytm, District - Bit.ly/EmpuraanDistrict, Ticketnew - Bit.ly/EmpuraanTicketnew."

With six days still left for release, Empuraan has already crossed Rs 10 crore in pre-sales overseas, a feat never seen before for a Malayalam film. Including worldwide bookings, the total advance sales have exceeded Rs 12 crore gross, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.

As the film's advance booking in India has commenced today, trade analysts predict a massive response, especially in Kerala, where Mohanlal enjoys a massive fan following.