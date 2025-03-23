L2 Empuraan Advance Booking: Mohanlal's Film Beats The Goat Life to Register Highest Pre-sales in Kerala

Hyderabad: L2: Empuraan, the action thriller film that everyone is eagerly waiting for, is already making history even before it arrival on the big screen. With just a few days left to March 27, which is its release date, the movie is already making news with the highest advance booking figures in Malayalam cinema. The numbers keep going up, with over 3,700 shows confirmed for the first day.

The advance ticket sales have already crossed Rs 9.42 crore, and over 5 lakh tickets have already been sold. The film, which stars superstar Mohanlal in the lead, witnessed a predominant share of the bookings coming from Kerala, where Empuraan has reached Rs 7.26 crore in sales and counting. The film beat The Goat Life's day 1 opening numbers, which stood at 8.75 crore. In addition to the massive domestic numbers, the film is also breaking ground internationally, with the pre-sales crossing Rs 15 crore globally.

Moreover, the Empuraan trailer has surpassed over 10 million views, fuelling further excitement from fans. Interest in the movie is immense as fans wait for the next big event: the opening day. As for the opening day, the film is expected to break all records and set a new milestone for a Malayalam film at the box office, possibly surpassing the previous high set by Marakkar (2021), which grossed around Rs 20 crore on its opening day.

As per trade analysts, Empuraan is slated to open with a gross of Rs 40-50 crore globally; a first for a Malayalam film. The Mohanlal film aims to make history at the box office with a budget of Rs 60 crore and is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is co-produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies, all known for sizable Malayalam movie budgets. The film stars Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and others.