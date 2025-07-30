Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 X Review: Smriti Irani Brings 'Pure Nostalgia' With Her Return As Tulsi Virani

Hyderabad: The iconic television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has made a comeback with its brand-new season that aired on July 29, 2025, at 10:30 PM on Star Plus. It is also streaming in a parallel run on JioCinema and Jio Hotstar. Fans of all ages across social media have shared their love, nostalgia, and admiration for this show, with a strong emphasis placed on Smriti Irani's return in the role of Tulsi Virani.

After almost 20 years away from television and in the world of politics, Smriti is back to television with the original cast of Amar Upadhyay, (Mihir Virani), Hiten Tejwani (Karan Virani), Gauri Pradhan (Nandini), Shakti Anand, and Kamalika Guha, and viewers are rejoicing, particularly those with fond memories of the show during its initial run from 2000 - 2008 when it aired a record-breaking 1,833 episodes.

A Comeback for the Ages

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is not a typical reboot. Instead of running indefinitely, it will be a closed series of 10 to 20 episodes. Producer Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms, indicated that this season will prioritise storytelling and emotions over TRPs. Early promos and the premiere episode indicate that the series will thematically reflect the conflict between the morals of the past and the morals of now. In the teaser, we see Tulsi returning to the Virani household after years and nurturing the holy tulsi plant - all of this causing sentimental feelings from long-time fans.

Fans reacted in tears, tweets, and tributes

Fans were beyond happy watching Episode 1, and social media turned into a tribute wall for Tulsi and the show's golden legacy. Here's what users had to say: "As a kid, I'd dramatically open doors to the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi title track like Tulsi 💁‍♀️ Today, hearing that track again hit like a wave of nostalgia."

Another one wrote: "This change of 25 years feels good to watch actually because we keep seeing gen leaps in every show after just 2 years, here we can witness the leap in real number of years literally."

"Evergreen Karan and Nandini Ahhhh... Still they look so beautiful together. Karan and Tulsi's bond used to be so precious," posted another.

Another fan tweeted: "No words can describe the feeling. It's pure nostalgia. So many real-life memories associated with Kyunki. That golden era of television is back!"

Another X post read: "Kyunki... It's ICONIC all over again!!! The vibes are unmatched 💯 Welcome back TULSI VIRANI... FAB & FANTASTIC as ever. What a comeback! Stellar cast, powerful start… EPISODE 1 hits all the right chords!"

"Never been an admirer in her political innings… but @smritiirani whom I really adore is back on TV screen. Missing my late mother who would be really happy to see her favourite bahu back. Wish the show does really well," said another.

This remarkable reception reflected how significant Kyunki is to the cultural memory of Indian homes. Fans are re-experiencing their childhoods and their emotional memories - many individuals connected to when their parents or grandparents were fanatical devotees of the original show.

A Generational Cultural Renaissance

Conversely, this reboot is also uniquely positioned to connect generational gaps. While Gen Z did not grow up with Kyunki after its initial season was aired (2019) — can watch Kyunki: Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's reboot seasons on OTT platforms like Jio Hotstar and JioCinema. According to reports, Smriti Irani, who previously made Rs 1,800 per episode on KSBKBT, is now the highest paid actor on Indian television, making an extraordinary Rs 14 lakh per episode.