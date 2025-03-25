Kunal Kamra Strikes Back: New Video Targets Shiv Sena Over Vandalism

Hyderabad: Refusing to bow down before the Shiv Sena, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra fired a fresh salvo at the Eknath Shinde-led party by releasing a new video. Kamra, amid controversy regarding remarks he made about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has posted a new parody video with visuals of Shiv Sena workers vandalising Mumbai's Habitat comedy club, where Kamra had earlier mocked Shinde.

The controversy erupted after Kamra referred to Shinde as a 'traitor' during his set at the Habitat Studio in Khar, Mumbai. Kamra also sang a song from a Bollywood film to mock Shinde's political shift. This inflamed Shiv Sena workers, who damaged property and tossed chairs in response to his jibe at the Shiv Sena leader.

Now, Kamra has responded to the vandalism with a new video where he parodies the protest song "Hum Honge Kamyab" (We Shall Overcome) with the lyrics "Hum Honge Kangal Ek Din" (We Will Be Bankrupt One Day). Kamra adds images from the rampaged comedy club. The lyrics of the song goes: "Hum honge kangal ek din, man me hai andhvishwas, desh ka satyanash" (We will be bankrupt one day, blind faith in our minds, the country's destruction.) The video takes jibe at the actions of the Sena workers as representatives of blind devotion and violence.

Just before Kamra released his new video, Mumbai Police issued summons for him to appear for questioning at 11 AM regarding the comments he made about the Maharashtra Deputy CM. Kamra emailed the police through a lawyer, asking for a week's time before he appears for questioning. The MIDC police registered a case but later transferred the investigation to Khar Police.

Reacting to the controversy, Kangana Ranaut slammed Kamra, questioning his credentials and the nature of his comedy. "Who are these people, and what are their credentials? They abuse people and culture in the name of comedy for two minutes of fame."