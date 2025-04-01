ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kunal Kamra Shares 5 Step Guide On 'How To Kill An Artist Democratically' Amid Controversy

Kunal Kamra mocks the backlash against his art in a satirical post, highlighting the systematic silencing of artists through outrage and police actions.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 1, 2025, 8:56 PM IST

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has shared a satirical post on social media mocking the ongoing controversy over his alleged insulting statements regarding Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In his most recent post on X (previously Twitter), Kamra presented a "step-by-step guide" on how to democratically "kill" an artist, a direct response to the anger he has received in the aftermath of his contentious joke.

The post highlights various stages of "outrage," which Kamra suggests are systematically used to silence artists. He claims it begins with brands dissociating from the artist's work, and ultimately ends with a total career shut down for the creator. Kamra's outline read:

1) Outrage - just enough for brands to stop commissioning their work.

2) Outrage more - until private and corporate gigs dry up.

3) Outrage louder- so big venues won't take the risk.

4) Outrage violently- until even the smallest spaces shut their doors.

5) Summon their audience for questioning-turning art into a crime scene.

The comedian further adds that once this process is complete, the artist is left with two choices: either "sell their soul and become a dollar puppet" or "wither in silence." Kamra describes this as not just a "playbook," but as a "political weapon" used to suppress freedom of expression.

This post follows a series of events involving Kamra, including a controversial incident where the Mumbai Police allegedly visited his old residence in Dadar, a place he has not lived in for over a decade. Kamra criticised the police for wasting public resources by attempting to contact him at the outdated address, remarking that their actions were both time-wasting and inefficient.

