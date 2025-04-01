ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kunal Kamra Shares 5 Step Guide On 'How To Kill An Artist Democratically' Amid Controversy

Kunal Kamra Shares 5 Step Guide On 'How To Kill An Artist Democratically' Amid Controversy ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has shared a satirical post on social media mocking the ongoing controversy over his alleged insulting statements regarding Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In his most recent post on X (previously Twitter), Kamra presented a "step-by-step guide" on how to democratically "kill" an artist, a direct response to the anger he has received in the aftermath of his contentious joke.

The post highlights various stages of "outrage," which Kamra suggests are systematically used to silence artists. He claims it begins with brands dissociating from the artist's work, and ultimately ends with a total career shut down for the creator. Kamra's outline read:

1) Outrage - just enough for brands to stop commissioning their work.

2) Outrage more - until private and corporate gigs dry up.

3) Outrage louder- so big venues won't take the risk.